Fluminense and América-MG meet opponents in Pre-Libertadores; see the clashes

Conmebol held, this Monday, the drawing of the preliminary phases of the liberators. Fluminense and America-MG they are the only Brazilians classified for this stage of the tournament.

The clashes will take place in round-trip matches. The two Brazilian teams are classified for the second phase of the Pre-Libertadores, therefore, even if they advance, they will still have to go through one more elimination confrontation to reach the group stage.

The Rio tricolor is still awaiting the definition of its opponent, which will be Deportivo Cali or Millonarios, both from Colombia. Regardless of who advances, the Brazilian team will decide at home. The team from Minas Gerais will face Guaraní, from Paraguay, and will play the return game away.

The first round matches of the second phase will be played on the 23rd of February, while the second matches will take place on the 2nd of March.

If they qualify for the third phase, Tricolor will face the winner of the E3 clash of the first preliminary phase (Olimpia, from Paraguay, or César Vallejo, from Peru) or Atlético Nacional (COL). On the other hand, Coelho would face the team that triumphs in the E1 duel (Barcelona de Guayaqui, from Ecuador, or Montevideo City Torque, from Uruguay) or Universitario (PER).

The four teams that are eliminated in the last stage of the Pre-Libertadores will participate in the group stage of the South American Cup.

Check out the matches of Pre-Libertadores:

1st phase (February 9th and February 16th):

E1: Barcelona de Guayaqui (ECU) vs. Montevideo City Torque (URU)

E2: Bolivar (BOL) x Deportivo Lara (VEN)

E3: Olimpia (PAR) vs. César Vallejo (PER)

2nd phase (February 23rd and March 2nd):

C1: Fluminense x Deportivo Cali (COL)/Millonarios (COL)

C2: Estudiantes de La Plata (ARG) x Audax Italiano (ARG)

C3: University Catholic (ECU) x E2

C4: Guaraní (PAR) x America-MG

C5: University (PER) x E1

C6: The Strongest (BOL) vs. Plaza Colonia (URU)

C7: Monagas (VEN) X Everton (CHI)

C8: E3 x Atlético Nacional (COL)

3rd phase (March 9th and March 16th):

C1 X C8

C2 X C7

C3 X C6

C4 X C5

Leave your comment