Fluminense wants a package of reinforcements, confirms the arrival of the trio and waits for ‘ok’ from Goulart and Cano: ‘We made proposals’

Fluminense president Mário Bittencourt confirmed Willian Bigode and Ecuadorian full-back, spoke about Goulart and Cano and said he is close to hiring another full-back

Qualified for preliminary round gives Libertadores Conmebol, The Fluminense He already has reinforcements guaranteed for 2022. This Monday (20), during the live of the FluTV, the club president, Mario Bittencourt, talked about the arrival of three new players.

One of them is the attacker William ‘Mustache’, old dream of the Tricolor of Laranjeiras. The former attackerpalm trees already hit a two-season contract and must be presented this Tuesday (21).

“Tomorrow Willian Bigode arrives in Rio de Janeiro. Possibly we present it tomorrow. Already wear our shirt and sign a contract. It will be one more reinforcement. It’s a two-year contract. He’s been accompanied by our scout department for a long time, it’s a wish of the fans and our technical side”.

Bittencourt also confirmed the signing of the lateral Mario Pineida, of Barcelona from Guayaquil, and said that Fluminense is close to hitting the left-back Cristiano, from Sheriff, Moldovan team.

Ricardo Goulart during the game between Guangzhou Evergrande and Shanghai SIPG Getty Images

“Pineda is also hired. It’s coming from Barcelona de Guayaquil. Pineda plays both, left and right. And the wingers we already have and the arrival of christian. But there is a lack of meeting with the technical committee to define ways out”.

“[Cristiano] is still under negotiation. We have managed to sign one player a year. We are not blowing up the club’s accounts. A gradual increase in the payroll will increase, but foreseen by the increase in revenue with Libertadores”.

In addition, the president of Fluminense confirmed that he made official proposals for Ricardo Goulart and Germán Cano. However, with Fred in the squad, only one of the forwards should make it to the Rio club.

“We made an official proposal [para Ricardo Goulart]. It’s not chat, it’s not Whatsapp chat. We work in a professional manner. Values ​​were sent to his manager. He’s taking a trip with his family and he’s supposed to send us a counterproposal until Tuesday.”

“About Cano, we have a proposal. We will have a meeting tomorrow to decide whether to go ahead or not”.

Finally, Bittencourt also spoke about the possibility of the return of Alan to the orange trees. THE striker, who worked at Fluminense between 2008 and 2010, has a contract with the Guangzhou Evergrande from China.

“About Alan, there’s a lot of news that isn’t true. He has this desire to return to Fluminense, but he is not free from a contract. It has a bond until 2023. Being free, he is interested in coming back”.