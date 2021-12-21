Former Santos, goalkeeper Rafael Cabral is close to leaving England’s Reading | international football

Santos’ champion of Libertadores in 2011, goalkeeper Rafael Cabral will be free on the market in January. He is close to leaving England’s Reading, with whom he has a contract until June.

The exit is due to Reading’s financial problems. The club, which disputes the English second division, is struggling to comply with the rules of financial Fair Play, having already lost six points in the current edition. It currently occupies the 21st position, the first outside the relegation zone.

To avoid losing more points, the club will need to comply with Fair Play financial rules. One of the possibilities studied is to terminate the contract of some players, including Rafael Cabral.

– The club is excellent, but unfortunately right now it’s having this Fair Play problem, where we’ve already lost six points. (The club) has to achieve some goals with player sales, revenue and payroll reduction so that there are no more punishments, as far as we know. So really anything can happen. But I repeat, the club is great – Rafael told the ge.

This season, Rafael is on the bench and has played six games for Reading. He was the starting lineup for the team in 2020/2021 and was chosen as the player of the 2019/2020 season by the club. Before, he went through Napoli and Sampdoria in Italy.

Reading had an embargo on signings

In the last transfer window, Reading was embargoed and cannot buy players. Drinkwater defensive midfielder, loaned by Chelsea, was one of the few reinforcements.

Under the rules of the English Football League, which organizes the Championship, the English second division, a club can incur a maximum loss of 39 million pounds in a period of three years.