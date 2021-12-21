French newspaper claims parties and privileges undermine PSG locker room | french football

A squad assembled to conquer the dreamed of UEFA Champions League is what every coach wants. But managing conflicts in a starry dressing room seems, at the moment, one of Mauricio Pochettino’s challenges at Paris Saint-Germain. An article published this Tuesday in the French newspaper “L’Équipe” states that the The first half of the season was marked by tensions between different groups of players, disputes over privileges, unjustified absences and even parties without permission.

“Paris, secrets and noises” is the headline of “L’Équipe” this Tuesday about the article that unravels the difficult situations that surround the cast. One of them, according to the newspaper, involves Neymar. The report says that the Brazilian did not show up for a mandatory commitment promoted by one of the team’s sponsors, which led the board to consider a punishment for the number 10 shirt, which was not finally carried out.

1 of 1 French newspaper features an article about problems at PSG — Photo: REPRODUCTION French newspaper features an article about problems at PSG — Photo: REPRODUCTION

The report also claims that two South American players, whose names have not been revealed, showed up unable to train in a morning activity after spending the night at a party. Lionel Messi’s celebration after winning his seventh Ballon d’Or at the end of November also upset PSG management. Several players participated in the celebration, and the following day Messi and also Argentine Leandro Paredes did not train because of gastroenteritis, according to PSG.

“L’Équipe” unleashes other episodes that annoyed the cast, who see some players having privileges over others. An example was the release of Argentine Mauro Icardi for three days to travel to Italy and try to resolve his marital situation with model Wanda Nara.