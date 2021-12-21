From Rio to Niagara: Carioca family approved in Canadian program starts new life with only three suitcases and three boxes in their luggage | Rio de Janeiro

If you were going to change country, what would you take in your luggage? the cariocas Fernanda Portugal , 50 years old, and Flavio Pessoa , 53, and the son Arthur , 14, packed life into a suitcase, a crate, a handbag and a backpack each towards the Niagara Falls , on the Canadian side.

See, in the video above, how were the first days in Canada.

Warm clothes, for example, will be bought there. From the shelf full of books, Fernanda chose five titles, such as “Toda Poesia”, by Paulo Leminski. “I had hundreds. I was overjoyed to donate the vast majority. I left a few dozen at my parents’ house”, he said.

The couple of journalists and the student boarded last Wednesday (15), tested negative for Covid and went to visit the tourist spot. They’ll tell you everything that’s going to happen in Canada on the “Cataratas no Barril” profiles on YouTube and Instagram.

Detachment and many calculations worked: the six volumes dispatched — and taken in two Doblò taxis — did not exceed the quota of 23 kg per unit.

1 of 3 Flávio, Arthur and Fernanda with the luggage of the move to Canada — Photo: Reproduction/Personal archive Flávio, Arthur and Fernanda with the baggage of moving to Canada — Photo: Reproduction/Personal archive

In April, even with the borders closed because of Covid, Fernanda entered Canadian immigration. She had been approved in the Niagara College to study tourism business, which would allow him to apply for a study and work visa for the whole family.

The positive response came only in August. Like both college passing and immigration acceptance they had no allowance, they had to pool their savings and sell furniture and fixtures — and will need to look for a job there.

“I’m going to take this two-year course, my husband working, and my son studying at high school. [o equivalente ao ensino médio]. At the end of these two years, we have the right to renew the visa for three years — and I don’t need to study anymore”, described Fernanda.

If all goes well, they can apply for a permanent visa.

2 of 3 Flávio, Fernanda and Arthur at Niagara Falls — Photo: Reproduction/Personal archive Flávio, Fernanda and Arthur at Niagara Falls — Photo: Reproduction/Personal archive

House in the basement and very cold

The three are living a few kilometers from the falls park, in an apartment in the basement. “It is a house. But so spacious that they built two units in the basement”, said Fernanda.

Cariocas have already caught the first snowfall and temperatures below zero. “It was a consistent little snow in the morning. Two negatives”, he said.

“The other day I saw a college tutorial on how to walk on ice. Because in snow it is soft. On ice, it’s difficult, because it’s smooth and slips,” said Fernanda.

“You have to put your feet out and kind of open your arms for balance. You have to wear gloves so you don’t have to put your hands in your pockets. And carry things in a backpack. And there, walk like a penguin. The tutorial was even called ‘Walk like a penguin’”, he detailed.