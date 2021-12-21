Gabriel Pereira’s new contract with Corinthians has yet to be registered with the CBF

Corinthians announced the renewal of Gabriel Pereira’s contract on October 31st. So far, however, the new registration with the club has not been registered in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID). In the São Paulo Football Federation system, the contract that appears is also the previous one, dated until March 31, 2022 – the new one is valid until the end of 2024.

In October, at the time of the announcement, Timão released photos of the document’s signature, as well as images of the board with the athlete. Its managers also posted photos on social media.

In the last week of Brasileirão, when CT Joaquim Grava was still active, the my helm asked for an official explanation from Corinthians on the subject. Through the press office, the club informed that “the contract between the athlete and the club is signed and will soon be registered with the IDB”.

Until now the same has not been registered. The report of my helm also sent a message to the young man’s manager for a position on the topic. Ivan Rocha, however, did not respond.

The CBF went into recess until January 2nd, but its registration office will receive new player entry documents in two periods: from 20th to 23rd and from 27th and 30th of December. It is possible that Gabriel Pereira’s new contract will still be registered this year.

Gabriel Pereira’s new contract has a termination fine of 100 million euros (approximately R$650 million). To get the renewal, Corinthians agreed to transfer 5% of the economic rights to the youth. Timão, which had 70%, will retain 65% of the rights.

FPF website continues with Gabriel Pereira’s old contract Reproduction/Internet

