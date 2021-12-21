Galaxy A83 featured in a concept that brings updated design and more

The Galaxy A83 is also on Samsung’s launch radar for 2023 and a concept released this week tries to show the possible final design of the device. Developed by designer Parvez Khan, the images show an elegant smartphone with a flat AMOLED display.

According to the author of the renderings, everything indicates that the A83 should come out of the box with a 6.6-inch screen and that it has a 120 Hz refresh rate. The panel also has a small hole to accommodate the selfie camera it must have 10 MP.

The rear part stands out for having three cameras. Parvez Khan chose to deliver a cell phone with the sensors “loose” and without an aggregator module.

You can check it below:

As for the technical specifications of these sensors, we can expect a main camera with 50 MP, wide angle 12 MP and macro with 5 MP more.

Rumors indicate that all Galaxy A phones above the A33 will be compliant with IP68 certification for water resistance. Therefore, the novelty should replace the current IP67 of the A Quantum 2 (A82).

Check out more details in the video below:

For now, the Galaxy A83 processor still remains uncertain, but most likely this device will have a battery with a capacity of 4,500 mAh and that will support 25W fast charging.

So far, Samsung hasn’t issued a launch forecast for any 2022 Galaxy A phone, but that could change as early as the first few days of January.

What did you think of the concept? Let us know your opinion here in the comments.

