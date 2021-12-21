Galaxy A83 featured in a concept that brings updated design and more

The Galaxy A83 is also on Samsung’s launch radar for 2023 and a concept released this week tries to show the possible final design of the device. Developed by designer Parvez Khan, the images show an elegant smartphone with a flat AMOLED display.

According to the author of the renderings, everything indicates that the A83 should come out of the box with a 6.6-inch screen and that it has a 120 Hz refresh rate. The panel also has a small hole to accommodate the selfie camera it must have 10 MP.

The rear part stands out for having three cameras. Parvez Khan chose to deliver a cell phone with the sensors “loose” and without an aggregator module.

You can check it below: