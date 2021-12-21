Gasoline and ethanol prices fall again at service stations

Gasoline and ethanol prices became cheaper in the first weeks of December, according to a survey by the Price Index Ticket Log (IPTL). According to the survey, this is the first drop since the month of April this year, the last low period, in which fuels cost R$ 5.699 and R$ 4.565 respectively. With an average value of BRL 6.915, gasoline was 0.16% cheaper for Brazilian drivers, compared to the closing of November, when the value was BRL 6.926. Ethanol, which is costing R$5.843, was 0.17% cheaper compared to the previous month, which cost R$5.853. Contrary to these results, the North region was the only one that did not show a decrease in any fuel, but rather increases of 0.25% in the price of gasoline and 1.18% in the value of ethanol.

“Considering the consecutive increases in recent months, which reached more than 7%, for both gasoline and ethanol, we have a period of respite in the pace of increase, with an important moment of small decline in average prices, which should directly influence the pockets of Brazilians, with the exception of northerners. It is noteworthy that, except for the state of Goiás, in the 70/30 ratio, gasoline remains the most advantageous option for drivers to refuel, according to a survey by Ticket Log”, explains Douglas Pina, Head of Urban Market at Edenred Brasil .

Despite remaining at the top of the ranking of the most expensive gasoline in Brazil (R$7.015), the Midwest had the highest percentage of low among Brazilian regions, 0.64% compared to November, when the amount charged was R$ $7,060. The South, on the other hand, continued to sell the cheapest average price for gasoline, of R$ 6,757. And, unlike the previous month, in which the South region had the highest percentage of increase in this increase in this fuel, at the beginning of the month it registered the second highest low in the country, of 0.40%, with the liter going from R$ 6.784 to BRL 6,757.

As well as at the end of November, the highest average price for ethanol was found at gas stations in the South region, at R$ 6.245, compared to R$ 6.280 in November, with a drop of 0.56%, and the third biggest low among the regions. The Northeast marketed the cheapest liter for ethanol, at R$ 5.638, and registered a decrease of 0.25% compared to the previous month, which cost R$ 5.652. Among all Brazilian regions, the Southeast stood out with the largest reduction in the value of ethanol, 2.82%, from R$ 5.885 to R$ 5.719. The Midwest also had a considerable decrease of 1.24%, from R$ 5.736 to R$ 5.665.

In the breakdown by state, Rio Janeiro registered the most expensive gasoline in the country, as well as at the close of November, but with a reduction of 0.31% – from R$ 7.333 to R$ 7.307. In the analysis by state, there were increases in the value of fuels and gasoline that registered the greatest increase was that of Bahia, 1.23%, from R$6.833 to R$6.917. The lowest average price of fuel was found in Amapá, at R$6.403, down 0.77% from R$6.453 in November. The biggest reduction was that of Rio Grande do Norte, 3.02%, which went from R$7.149 to R$6.933.

Still on the breakdown by state, Rio Grande do Sul had the highest average value per liter for ethanol, going from BRL 6.974 to BRL 7.024, an increase of 0.72%. Roraima registered the biggest increase for fuel, of 3.49%, going from R$ 6,184 to R$ 6,400. In addition to having the lowest average value for ethanol among the states, São Paulo also had the largest reduction compared to November, 3.11%, from R$ 5.302 to R$ 5.137.