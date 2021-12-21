Geisy Arruda celebrates brand and poses with tiny panties and low-cut bra

The model geisy arruda, 32 years old, stirred the emotions of his followers by sharing a new click on their social networks.

On record, the cat appeared wearing an extremely low-cut all black bra. At the bottom, the muse chose a tiny black thong. “Today is the day to celebrate!! There, in my ONLY, we’ve already hit more than 300 publications between photos and videos … link in Stories and in the bio!”, she celebrated in the caption.

“Simply D+”, praised a follower. “Hey mom, it’s more than on🔥”, said an internet user. “Wow how much beauty in one body did you see 😺😺😺”, commented one user.

Avoid relating to famous people

Not long ago, model Geisy Arruda gave an interview to the program Foi Mau, presented by Maurício Meireles, and spoke about her personal relationship. At the time, the beauty said that she ended up being disappointed when she went out with comedians.

“When you go out with a comedian on a date you think he’s funny, fun… And then he’s really annoying and grumpy. Famous does not pay off in sex. Humorist is even worse, is a bad people in bed. Every rule you have to prove three times to speak”, she revealed.

Receive high bids

Recently, Geisy Arruda gave an interview to Marie Claire magazine and spoke about machismo. At the time, the cat said that she receives many messages from men offering her money to have a relationship with her. She said that she has already received an email offering her 30 thousand reais.

“That’s how society judges you. They offer you money and I don’t respond to most of these messages. So it is already understood that it is not of interest to me. I’ve been offered a lot of money, I get emails with proposals, but it’s irrelevant. Up to R$30,000 was suggested to me, it depends on how much the person has. Anyway, I don’t usually pay attention to these values”, she said.

Geisy then lamented the fact that people treat sex as something obscure and called it “one of the most beautiful things in the world”: “I constantly need to reaffirm: I like sex, I treat it with a lot of respect and I support myself with it. Sex is not something ugly as people paint it, on the contrary: it is one of the most beautiful things in the world. It is a shame that he is treated behind closed doors, in the dark, with secrecy as if it were something very wrong, since it is something liberating. That was the way we were created. Perhaps this new generation will come with a more open mind about sex,” she said.