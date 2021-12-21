George RR Martin is “enchanted” with RPG

Game of Thrones and Elden Ring are from different universes, but they draw from the same source of creativity. If Hidetaka Miyazaki created the gameplay, George RR Martin, writer of the “Chronicles of Ice and Fire,” crafted the myths to be discovered in the Middle Lands. And he’s been melting for RPG.

On his personal blog, Martin commented on the FromSoftware contact and said he didn’t have much knowledge of the gaming world. With the request to “create a deep and dark world” to serve as the foundation for the rest of the work, the screenwriter wasted no time and let his imagination flow to bring the story to life.

I did my little work, gave it to my new friends in Japan, and they followed up from there. And the years passed. Video games are as big as movies these days (bigger actually) and take the same amount of time to create. But the day for Elden Ring has finally arrived. And I have to say, it looks amazing. The game will be released on February 25, 2022. Current mood: Enchanted.

In addition to “helping to create a world”, Martin helped the developer’s designers and kept in touch with Miyazaki. The story of the protagonists also had the writer’s participation.

Details of the Elden Ring story are appearing ahead of time

