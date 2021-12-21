Get a $50 voucher when using your Elo card for US purchases

THE Link is bringing back the offer where it offers a voucher for $50 when using the international brand card on purchases of at least US$150 in the United States. The campaign is valid until January 7, 2022.

How to participate

To participate in the promotion you must do the following:

Make a purchase with your Elo Internacional card from 12/20/2021 to 01/07/2022, above US$150, in any physical stores located in the United States and keep the receipt; Access the promotion website and register; Upload your receipt, where it is possible to identify that the purchase was made with an Elo Internacional card; Choose where you want to spend your benefit; Ready! Within 72 hours, your registration will be validated and you will receive a $50 voucher by email with the selected benefit.

Important! Valid 1 participation per CPF and proof of purchase made exclusively in the United States.

Participating Link Cards

All cards with international acceptance are eligible for the promotion: Elo Diners Club, Elo Nanquim Diners Club, Elo Nanquim, Elo Grafite, Elo Mais and Elo Internacional (credit, debit and prepaid).

Participating partners

Available coupons will only be eligible for use in the United States with partners such as: Amazon, Apple, Uber, Restaurants.com, Best Buy, Sephora and Uber.

It is noteworthy that the benefit amount can be used only in one of the partners selected at the time of registration.

Thinking about participating? For more information, visit the promotion page.