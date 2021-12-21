Glaucoma diagnosis is not simple to complete; understand the reasons – 12/21/2021

Alessandra André Oliveira da Silva, 41, a registry analyst, has a strong family history of glaucoma. The grandmother died blind, the mother has been undergoing treatments since she was very young and two uncles were diagnosed with the disease.

She had worked for 18 years in front of a computer and wore glasses because of farsightedness. “I was undergoing preventive treatment, because my eye pressure was close to the limit, but I changed doctors. He said I already had glaucoma without taking any advice. I was desperate”, recalls Alessandra.

To her surprise, after a while, further tests showed that she didn’t have the problem. “In an appointment with another doctor, I found out that my angle is closed and my eye is very small. So he asked me to put a patch on my eyelid so that my eye was open more. So I did and the result. he didn’t say anything else, but because of my family history, I’ll continue to follow up,” he says.

According to the WHO (World Health Organization), about 64 million people in the world have some form of visual impairment caused by glaucoma. According to the institution’s projection, in 2040, more than 111 million people will be affected by the disease.

However, the diagnosis is not so simple to complete. According to Augusto Paranhos, president of the SBG (Brazilian Society of Glaucoma), it is common for patients already diagnosed, such as Alessandra, to arrive at the clinics with many doubts.

Paranhos explains that glaucoma is a group of eye disorders characterized by progressive damage to the optic nerve — often, but not always, associated with high eye pressure. “The problem is that not all high blood pressure is due to glaucoma, just as there are people with normal pressure and have the disease. There are also cases of eyes with large excavations (a circular area without fibers inside the eye) that would be an indication , but when investigated, they are just a physiological characteristic”, he explains.

Because of this, Alessandra Costa, 50, radio broadcaster, also lived moments of affliction due to a suspicion of glaucoma, but in relation to her son Bruno Eduardo, then 15 years old.

“Bruno has been wearing glasses since he was 7. The doctor did the fundus examination and said that Bruno had increased cupping and it could be glaucoma. It was very nerve-racking until I finished the investigation, because I knew about all the damages. that the disease caused and he was still very young. When we looked for another specialist and performed the tests, this suspicion was discarded”, he recalls.

The broadcaster’s first question was: can you diagnose glaucoma with only a fundus examination in the office? According to Luísa Aguiar, an ophthalmologist, yes. Glaucoma specialist by Cole Eye Institute, gives Cleveland Clinic (USA), the doctor explains that this conclusion can be given by analyzing the increase in cupping and some changes that suggest glaucomatous damage, such as the presence of hemorrhage at the edge of the disc, atrophy around the optic disc and localized thinning of the fiber layer nervous, for example.

Samantha Vasques, who specializes in glaucoma and cataracts at the Instituto Benjamin Constant (RJ), points out that the vast majority of additional tests are needed to better conclude the diagnosis. Vasques points out that glaucoma is a disease that involves several alterations, thus, it is very common for some people to present results that are normal and against glaucoma, while other results are altered and speak in favor of the disease.

The expert’s assessment enters into the interpretation of these data, to decide when to treat or not. Thus, it is not appropriate to speak of a “misdiagnosis”, as it is an interpretive and investigative process.

Suspected cases

Image: iStock

Both experts say that some inflammation of the optic nerve can be confused with glaucoma. Aguiar says that diagnosing the disease in people with high myopia is usually more difficult, as they have eyes with different anatomy.

Patients with thinner corneas who have high intraocular pressure are more likely to progress to glaucoma. Thin cornea without any other findings or history is not a risk factor. In those with thick corneas, the pressure measurement usually points to a higher result than it actually is, which also leads professionals to raise suspicion.

Patients with a family history and those with very high degrees: high nearsighted are more at risk of normal-pressure glaucoma and high nearsighted people are more at risk of angle-closure glaucoma and should be looked at more carefully.

According to Vasques, who is also the creator of the “Papo Glaucoma” channel on YouTube, there is no pre-glaucoma phase or prevention treatment. Prevention is done by maintaining a healthy lifestyle with physical activity and proper nutrition. What exists are confirmed and suspected cases. Confirmed ones always need treatment. Suspects must be evaluated to decide whether or not they should be treated.

Aguiar, who works at the Hospital São Vicente de Paulo (RJ), says that in relation to primary open-angle glaucoma (the most common) early diagnosis is essential and, thus, visual loss is prevented. In angle-closure glaucoma, a diagnosis should be made and a yag laser iridotomy should be indicated, a procedure performed to open the angle.

“It is important to emphasize the possibility of acquiring glaucoma by corticoid, a widely used anti-inflammatory that can increase intraocular pressure. Therefore, avoiding the indiscriminate use of this substance without medical advice is very important”, says the doctor.

required exams

The most effective is a combination of clinical examination and computerized visual field. More recently, optical coherence tomography is a complementary test that also helps a lot, especially in suspicious or initial cases.

Vasques emphasizes, however, that any medical exam is subject to errors, especially subjective exams such as the visual field. Therefore, it is recommended that the exam be repeated whenever any new change appears, to confirm that that change is really true.

In the specialist’s indication, the investigation of glaucoma requires an ophthalmological consultation, which includes the measurement of ocular pressure and the examination of the fundus of the eye, associated with complementary exams such as gonioscopy, corneal pachymetry, retinography, OCT of the optic nerve and the visual field. Many ophthalmologists also add the fluid overload test (measurement of intraocular pressure after drinking a liter of water in five minutes) in this assessment.

Using drops without having glaucoma is of no benefit. Any medication has side effects and should only be used with medical advice. In the case of eye drops, the main long-term problems are related to dryness of the eyes, which can cause damage to the corneas, such as keratitis and ulcers, with, yes, the risk of impairing vision.

It is worth remembering that glaucoma is a disease that does not generate any symptoms when it is in its onset, and that the only way to detect this suspicion is to have an annual eye exam as a routine.