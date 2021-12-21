Globo accepts Camila Queiroz back in Verdades Secretas 3, but imposes a condition· TV News

Globo signaled Camila Queiroz’s fatigue with the possibility of the 28-year-old actress participating in Verdades Secretas 3. However, the station wants a direct conversation with the former model, instead of negotiating with the businessman who has represented her since the beginning of his career, in 2015. This was the condition imposed by the company for this return to happen.

The information was initially published by columnist Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo, and confirmed by the TV news with broadcaster sources. The fact that Camila Queiroz has a good relationship with those responsible for the plot, the director Amora Mautner and the author Walcyr Carrasco, weighs heavily. She is also considered a professional committed to her work.

According to the report, Globo considers that the biggest blame for the disagreement was Ricardo Garcia, one of the owners of 13th Productions, which represents Camila. Angel’s interpreter’s husband, also actor Klebber Toledo, is his partner at the agency. Garcia is considered by the leading channel to be someone without the ability to negotiate contracts and converse professionally.

For having a good relationship with the actress, the network would accept a conversation directly with her to close the work – or even others that may happen in the future. THE TV news he had already informed that the actress’s manager was a disreputable person at Globo, at the height of the stir, in November.

Among the demands that Garcia would have made on behalf of Camila Queiroz, are the approval of advertising for the coming season, which still has no forecast to be carried out. Another request was a guarantee that Camila would be in production, which could change one of the endings prepared for the novel — Angel’s death.

This deeply irritated Globo executives. Among them is Ricardo Waddington, Director of Entertainment, who spoke about the subject publicly.

Last weekend, however, 13th Productions, by Ricardo Garcia, hinted that it will not stop supporting Camila. The company released a statement thanking messages of support for the entire trajectory of the actress in Verdades Secretas 2 and that she will always be by her side.

“We followed all the steps with her so that everything was carried out in the best possible way. It wasn’t easy, after all, it was the first time in history that a soap opera gained continuity. Camila gave herself body and soul to live Angel again and managed to succeed snatch a new legion of fans for the project. Camila, you are a girl with powerful light, who knows what she wants and thank God you have a team that is and will always be on your side,” said the agency.