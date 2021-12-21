Full.News – 18:05 | updated on 12/20/2021 18:55



Reporter Aline Fonseca Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Reporter Aline Fonseca, from TV Integração, an affiliate of Globo in Minas Gerais, was “attacked” by pigs. The case happened when she was recording for the program Globo Rural, in Uberlândia.

Aline was at a pig farm because of an agenda about low demand for piglets during the Christmas period. While she was trying to record, the pigs got agitated and started biting her, as well as pulling at her clothes. The information is from the UOL portal.

Images of the “attack” were shared on social media. The professional became unbalanced. While laughing at the situation, she asked the piggies to “excuse” her.

The reporter’s report was aired this Sunday (19).

See this photo on Instagram A publication shared by Virei Jornalista (@vireijornalista)

