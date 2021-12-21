Globo reporter is attacked by pigs on recording, almost falls and video goes viral on the networks; watch

Attack of cuteness and laughter! Reporter Aline Fonseca, from TV Integração, an affiliate of TV Globo in Uberlândia (MG), had to deal with very “bumbling” special guests while recording a report. In the article that aired this Sunday (19) in “Globo Rural”, she was in the middle of a pig farm to talk about the low demand during Christmas and was attacked.

In a video, which went viral on social media, the journalist was crouched down trying to speak the text while the animals began to bite her, pulling on her clothes. “Excuse me“, asked Aline, laughing at the situation when one of them threw her off balance.

She tried to repeat it several times, but the piglets didn’t give up. Finally, Aline decided to stand up to finish the story without being attacked by the animals. It would be a live-action of “Revolução dos Bichos”, by George Orwell?! hahahahaha Watch the video:

In the comments, internet users had fun with the “making-of”. “From the creators of ‘Monkeys Bite Me’“, they joked. Others praised the journalist’s behavior with the animals. “Kindness to the swine, folks. Master“, they said. There were still people warning about the real motivation of pigs. “They’re trying to eat the human before they turn into food“, pointed out.