Globo sells headquarters and will start paying rent

Globo sold its headquarters located in São Paulo. For R$522 million, the building, which houses entertainment and TV news studios such as ‘Jornal Hoje’ and ‘Jornal da Globo’, was acquired by the real estate fund Vinci Real Estate. The station will continue in the space, paying rent to the new owner. In other words: in São Paulo, the station no longer has its own “home” and becomes a tenant.

the contract of sale & leaseback (English term for contracts in which there is sale followed by rent in the same location) signed with Vinci provides for the lease of the property for at least 15 years. The rent will be in the amount of R$84.67/m², which will follow the annual adjustment of the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA). After this period, the agreement may be renewed for another 15 years, according to information published on the news portal Janela Publicitária.

To stay in the building, which occupies a plot of 39,000 square meters, the broadcaster must initially pay around R$3.3 million per month. This is the second news regarding sales of physical structures by the communication group, in 2021. At the beginning of the month, approval was announced for the sale of 17 Globo antennas across the country, with the aim of reducing costs.

Not counting the annual adjustments via IPCA, Globo will pay the accumulated rent of more than R$594 million to Vinci Real Estate if the 15-year contract is fulfilled in full. Value that, by itself, will already be greater than the sale value by R$72 million.

In a note sent to Notícias da TV, Globo states that the sale of the building in the city of São Paulo is part of the strategy that has been applied by the company, which intends to become closer to consumers, with a “lighter, more agile and flexible”. “As it has been said repeatedly, Globo is in the process of reviewing its operating model, implementing measures aimed at supporting the company’s transformation in its D2C strategy,” he says in the statement.

Where is Globo in São Paulo?

Inaugurated in 1999, Rede Globo de Televisão’s current base in São Paulo is located at Rua Evandro Carlos de Andrade (name that, by the way, pays homage to the network’s former director of journalism, who died in 2001). Differently from what the communication vehicle itself usually — erroneously — affirms, the building is not located in Brooklin Novo or Brooklin Paulista, which are among the finest neighborhoods in the city of São Paulo. According to Correios, the channel’s headquarters are in Vila Cordeiro.

Investments for 2022

Despite the sales made this year, Globo promises to have a year of investments in 2022. In an interview with Valor Econômico, the company’s general director of finance, Manuel Belmar, stated that the main application of funds will be in the areas of content production and technology.