Globo sells headquarters in São Paulo for R$ 522 million and rents it back

Globo sold, for R$ 522 million, 100% of the station’s headquarters in São Paulo. The acquisition was made by a Vinci Partners real estate fund.

The asset has approximately 39 thousand m² of gross leasable area, 56 thousand m² of built-up area and is located on a plot of land with more than 43 thousand m².

The transaction was in the “sale & leaseback” model. In practice, this means that Globo sold the property and rented it back.

According to a relevant fact published on Friday (17/12) by Vinci Partners, the lease is for 15 years, and may be renewed for another 15 years.

The initial lease value of R$ 84.67/m² is annually adjusted for inflation measured by the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA).

“The acquisition is extremely strategic for the Fund, raising the percentage of atypical contracts to 69%, generating greater stability and predictability on the Fund’s revenues, in addition to increasing the regional exposure to the city of São Paulo to 71%.”

The net operating revenue generated by the asset over the next 12 months is expected to be around R$39.7 million.

The Vinci Partners fund was created in October 2014.

Read the relevant fact in full:

