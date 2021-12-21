Globo suffered violent losses in sport in 2020 and 2021 – Prisma

Using only the market movement and what began to take shape in the second half of last year, it was stated here that a lot would change in the field of sports rights throughout 2021.

And that’s exactly what happened.

It all started in August of last year, when Globo surprised the market by breaking the “Libertadores” broadcasting contract with Conmebol. Unilateral termination, because the parties did not reach an agreement for the renegotiation of values.

Less than a month later, SBT announced the purchase of the competition until 2023.

Only it didn’t stop there.

Earlier this year, the Band closed the Formula 1 and Record, then stayed with the state of Rio. And now, in addition to Carioca, it also decided to buy Paulistão, just as Band surprised the market with the Club World Cup.

A movement impossible to imagine two or three years ago, when Globo had everything in its hands. Even events that were never aired.

But, on the other hand, it is also certain that sport is even more essential in the life of all open TV.

defined times

Football on Record, from January 26th. already have their schedules defined.

On Sundays, games are broadcast from 4 pm and at 9.30 pm on Wednesday nights.

And money

Market sources, including directors of other channels, reveal that Band’s purchase of the Club World Cup did not cost less than US$ 2 million.

In today’s dollar, that’s more than R$11 million. The Band, consulted, does not say how much, but says it was below that.

It’s worth saying

The Club World Cup will be played between February 3rd and 12th, with the Brazilian Palmeiras and the English Chelsea as the main attractions.

The translation of everything leads us to understand that, regardless of the exact amount, a competent media plan will be needed to pay this bill.

By the way

Among these many sports movements on TV throughout 2021, SBT launched Cicinho as one of the participants in Benjamin Back’s “Arena SBT”.

It worked very well. It is one of the attractions and one of the biggest successes of the program.

Waiting

Cautious, the direction of SBT has been following the news and understands as natural that Globo’s desire to regain Libertadores’ rights at the end of the contract, in December of next year.

But he promises to fight a lot for that. Between February and March, this dispute will start to heat up.

Almost there

Production of “Faustão na Band” will end the year working, involved with the first recording, on the 6th.

There is a lot of organized stuff, but the program, being a daily one, will also work with the actuality, the factual.

Waiting

The recordings of “Poliana Moça” are well advanced on SBT. Even with the restrictions imposed, especially at the beginning, it was possible to make a good advance.

It will debut, possibly, in late March or early April, with a very comfortable front of chapters.



Similarly

“Reis”, next biblical of Record, is also with its production well accelerated and what has facilitated a lot is the experience of Argentine director Juan Pablo Pires in this type of work.

His debut, now at the beginning of the year, will give a lot of slack or a very comfortable front of chapters.

another phase

Globo ended the recording of “Pantanal” in the region of Aquidauana (MS) and will now concentrate its work in studios.

A return to the Midwest, however, is not yet ruled out, but will also depend on weather conditions.

Quiet

It will not be for lack of invitations that Tiago Leifert will be away from television for a long time.

Since the announcement of his departure from Globo until now, there have been numerous inquiries and negotiation attempts.

Position signed

At the same time, from the moment he made the decision to step down, Leifert took a very cautious stance. And respectful.

He decided not to pursue any of the conversation attempts, preferring to do so only after his engagement with Globo ended at the end of this year.

Independently

Walcyr Carrasco’s return to soap operas, with a place in line at 9 pm, is assured on Globo.

As well as the continuity of “Secret Truths”, an upcoming season, the third, on Globoplay.

little models

“The 13th Farm” ended its airing last week, but it still provokes comments.

Curious is that, in addition to Adriane Galisteu’s costumes, carefully chosen during the season, the party costumes are also highly praised. It was perhaps the best so far.

Hits – Hits

• Gabriel Sater, son of Almir Sater, also in “Pantanal”, fell in the favor of the soap opera’s cast.

• And Globo, using the name of the telenovela, is already trying to negotiate “Pantanal” with other countries.

• “Maid” by Netflix is ​​a series to recommend.

• MTV’s “On Vacation with the Ex” was a novelty and, among lovers of the genre, it conquered its space…

• … But then there was also “Rio Shore”, with the same recipe and ingredients…

• … It’s not for nothing, but wanting to gain public with the exploitation of drunkenness is not enough.

• Viviane Araújo is already one of the certainties in the Salgueiro Carnival…

• … If you have Carnival, of course.

• Danielle Winits is also cast in the follow-up movie “Avassaladoras” for Disney+.

• Narrator Eduardo Monsanto, ex-ESPN, was in the Band. Everything is going to be right soon.

• On Rede TV!, next Friday, at 9:30 am, the Christmas special of “Vou Te Contar”, by Claudete Troiano, will highlight some important points of Espírito Santo.