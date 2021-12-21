Globo used tricks and reused scenes at the end of Angel without Camila Queiroz; check out

In addition to being a stuntman, the Globe used an editing trick to make the scenes from angel at the end of Secret Truths 2 without Camila Queiroz. With the absence of the actress, who left the station before finishing the recordings, the plot team had to find a way.

Without Camila to record part of Angel’s endings, Globo had to resort to other resources. The first was to hire a stuntman. The network hastily cast model and actress Roberta Franco to play the protagonist of Walcyr Carrasco’s soap opera.

Globo resorted to editing trick

However, this was not the only trick used by the Rio channel. More attentive viewers realized that Previous scenes recorded by Camila were reused in the last chapter of Secret Truths 2.

In this case, Globo worked with the edition. Globoplay’s plot team kept only the actress’s facial expression and changed the background of the scene. The trick was realized in at least two scenes from the final chapter.

Camila Queiroz didn’t record Angel’s final scenes

The two sequences in which the station used this resource were precisely in the ending of the protagonist of Secret Truths 2. In the scenes in question, Angel runs into Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi) as he gets on the plane to try to flee the country.

“The same face, it only changes what Angel is seeing”, noted Edu Matos on his Twitter profile. The internet user also made a montage showing the Globo trick (see below).

“And the shooting scene is the scene where she was looking at the bullet, the champagne scene is the toast with Percy”, punctuated the Internet user identified as Carol. “This scene, with the bullet in hand, they only changed their clothes”, he explained.

Even Camila Queiroz commented on the post, surprised by the perception of internet users. “Wow, you guys are very ninja”, wrote the actress on Twitter.

Globo released two endings for Verdades Secretas 2 on Globoplay. At end one, the novel ends when Alex reveals himself as the pilot of the jet Angel is on. In the second final, Alex kills Angel with a close range shot after revealing himself inside the aircraft.

