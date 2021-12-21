Gloria Groove is thrilled to pay homage to Marília Mendonça: “to keep you alive”

posted on 12/20/2021 8:43 AM



(credit: Gshow/Reproduction)

“I’m using my power to keep you alive!” Gloria Groove’s statement to singer Marília Mendonça, who died on November 5 in a plane crash, moved the judges and the audience of the Sunday with Huck this Sunday (12/19). With a tribute to the queen of feminejo, Gloria won one of the spots for the final of the painting, alongside Wanessa, Vitor Klay and Robson Nunes.

“It’s my most special tribute, not only for being Marilinha, who is one of the greatest singers in Brazil and for all the legacy she left. She was on my list from the beginning. Just before she died, we were starting a friendship. Ma, I’m using my power to keep you alive! You’re our queen of feelings,” Gloria told Gshow before taking the stage of the attraction.

“I always wanted to pay tribute to Marília, she was an extremely generous person to me, we were open fans of each other, she would have been on my album. This is my way of being together, Ma. I want to dedicate this performance to Dona Ruth, Leozinho, the brothers and fans”, said an emotional Gloria, as she finished the performance to the sound of I drank, I called.

Juror Preta Gil was also moved: “Everything you say about Marília, pulsates in me. Your tribute was very beautiful and deserved, at an opportune moment because it is present in the Brazilian’s life. You used your talent, I was very moved. ”