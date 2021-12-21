“Good player”; João Guilherme brings the information that Fla wants to hire a popular Argentine in the market

Rubro-Negro is looking at various market options and wants to announce reinforcements after the arrival of a new commander

Flamengo soon wants to guarantee the arrival of a new coach to end the novel. Therefore, the directors Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel are in Portugal to resolve this situation. The fans dream of Jorge Jesus, who does not guarantee his permanence at Benfica and continues to nurture hope in the fans about a possible return.

Last Monday (20), the host of Disney channels, João Guilherme, brought the information that Mengão is also eyeing the ball market to hire the striker Valentin Castellanos, of New York City. The player is only 23 years old and also draws the attention of Palmeiras, who have tried to sign him several times.

“Valentín Castellanos, good player. Palmeiras is interested in him, but he has competition. Flamengo is also interested in this player. So, we will have a classic between Flamengo x Palmeiras by Castellanos (…)”, reported the narrator.

Rubro-Negro wants to make punctual signings and, therefore, does not rule out any option. The tendency is that after the arrival of a commander, new reinforcements are also announced. In addition to the offensive sector, Mengão also looks to the defense and wants to hire a new defender.

Bruno Viana will leave Mais Querido at the end of the year. The player will return to Braga, but the Portuguese do not want to continue with him and are looking for new offers. The athlete did not please Flamengo, who will not try to sign him permanently.