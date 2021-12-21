Government continues to resist including children in the vaccination campaign

posted on 12/21/2021 5:56 AM / updated on 12/21/2021 5:57 AM



Minister justifies the delay not as a delay, but as a precaution: "Parents will have the answers at the right time, without haste"

Although the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), the Brazilian medical societies and the Technical Advisory Board on Immunization of Covid-19 (CTAI Covid-19) recommend the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years, the federal government is resisting include the pediatric public in the vaccination campaign against the new coronavirus. Yesterday, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, indicated, once again, that he was not in a hurry to start immunizing the group. He said that “haste is the enemy of perfection” in relation to the vaccination of children.

Queiroga justifies that the decision be taken without haste, despite data from the Technical Advisory Board on Immunization of Covid-19 indicate that, since the beginning of the pandemic until the last day 6, 1,449 children aged 0 to 11 years died of covid, and 301 deaths are in the range of 5 to 11 years. “Parents will have the answer at the right time, without haste. It is necessary to carry out technical analysis,” he stated.

contempt

The minister also said that the number of deaths in the pediatric population caused by covid-19 is small. “The main thing is safety. In 2021, considering the peak, when there were 4,000 deaths, children from 5 to 11 years (were) less than 150. Not that I’m underestimating, every life is important,” he said.

CTAI Covid-19 has already made it clear that the benefits of incorporating Pfizer’s vaccine for children into Brazil’s vaccination campaign far outweigh the risks. “CTAI-Covid-19 expects the Ministry of Health to abide by the position and define strategies to enable the vaccination of the age group in the shortest time possible,” he said.

The government, however, achieved a victory in its delaying maneuver for the adoption of the pediatric vaccine. Yesterday, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) accepted the federal government’s request and extended to January 5 the deadline for the ministry to present an immunization plan. The decision is made by Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, following the arguments of the Attorney General’s Office (AGU). Last Friday (17), the magistrate set a 48-hour deadline for the government to comment on the inclusion, in the National Immunization Plan, of vaccination against the covid of children aged 5 to 11 years.

Borders

If, on the one hand, the government does not define the situation regarding the vaccination of children, it gradually adjusts the rules for the entry of travelers into Brazil. In the new interministerial ordinance, it announces that it will be necessary to present the immunization passport, printed or electronically, to the airline before boarding, to certify that the passenger was vaccinated with the second dose or single dose at least 14 days before the date of boarding. The voucher will also be charged at land borders.

The presentation of the document will be waived for Brazilians and foreigners residing in Brazil who left the country by December 14 — in addition to other specific cases that can be checked on the Ministry of Health website. the need for a 14-day quarantine in the city of the final destination.

All passengers, regardless of showing proof of vaccination, will also be required to show a negative covid-19 test and the Traveler’s Health Declaration (DSV). Covid-19 recovery certificates will not be accepted in place of full vaccination.