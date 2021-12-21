Government gives 24h for Itapemirim airline to explain flight cancellation

The Ministry of Justice gave 24 hours to Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos, also known as Ita, to explain why it canceled flights on Christmas Eve.

The ministry, through the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon), also stipulated a period of 5 days for the company to inform how it will accommodate passengers who had purchased tickets and were taken by surprise with the stoppage of services.

Last Friday, claiming “operational adjustments”, the Itapemirim Group temporarily suspended all operations.

Senacon asks, in the notification to the company, information about assistance to “consumers who are at airports waiting for possible flights”, says in a note the agency linked to the Ministry of Justice.

It was also required “an assistance plan for passengers who were injured”. Itapemirim is also required to explain “the reason for the shutdown of all customer service systems, whether by electronic platforms, telephones or face-to-face service”.

Senacon says that if damages to consumers are not repaired, the government does not rule out the possibility of imposing fines on the company, based on the Consumer Protection Code.

The company is also under accusations of fraud in the sale process, in 2016.

Itapemirim was founded in 1953 in Espírito Santo and takes its name from the city where it was born: Cachoeiro de Itapemirim. The former owners believe that the sale of the group, at the end of 2016, was surrounded by fraud.

THE CNN tried to contact the company and still got no feedback.