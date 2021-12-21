Government publishes ordinance defining rules for the entry of travelers into Brazil

The federal government published this Monday (20) an ordinance that defines rules for the entry of travelers into Brazil in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic. The inter-ministerial document was published by the Civil House, by the Ministries of Health, Justice and Public Security, and Infrastructure.

According to the ordinance, proof of vaccination of immunization agents approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), by the World Health Organization (WHO) or by the authorities of the country where the traveler was immunized will be required. The application of the last dose or single dose must have been made at least 14 days before the date of entry into the country.

In addition to proof of vaccination, it will be necessary to present a negative diagnostic test, carried out within 72 hours before boarding, and proof, printed or electronically, of filling out the Traveler’s Health Declaration (DSV).

According to the document, Brazilians and foreigners residing in Brazil, who left the country until December 14, 2021, are exempt from presenting proof of vaccination or quarantine on return.

According to the document, the following travelers are also exempt from presenting proof of vaccination:

with a health condition that contraindicates vaccination, provided that it is certified by a medical report

not eligible for vaccination due to age, according to criteria defined by the Ministry of Health

due to humanitarian issues (described in the ordinance)

from countries with low vaccination coverage published by the Ministry of Health and published on the ministry’s website

Brazilians and foreigners residing in Brazilian territory, who are not fully vaccinated

Quarantine

The ordinance states that travelers who are exempt from proof of vaccination must undergo a 14-day quarantine upon entering Brazilian territory. The quarantine can be done in the city of final destination and at the address registered in the Traveler’s Health Declaration.

The planned quarantine may be discontinued as long as a negative result of a molecular diagnostic test (RT-PCR) or an antigen test performed on a sample collected from the fifth day after the beginning of the quarantine is presented, and as long as the traveler is asymptomatic.