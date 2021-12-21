Government publishes ordinance requiring vaccine passport and negative test for entry into the country | Politics

The federal government published this Monday (20) an ordinance that provides for rules for the entry of Brazilians and foreigners into the country. The act was published in an extra edition of the “Official Gazette” (DOU).

The ordinance meets the requirements established in a decision handed down at the beginning of December by the Minister Luís Roberto Barroso of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), which determined the obligation to provide proof of vaccination for travelers arriving in the country.

Barroso determines that the passport for the vaccine against Covid is mandatory for those arriving from abroad

However, this Thursday (16), minister Nunes Marques interrupted the trial in the virtual plenary of the Supreme Court, which had formed a majority of votes to maintain Barroso’s decision. Marques asked that the case be analyzed in the presence of the STF, with that, the trial was scheduled for February 9th.

Nunes Marques interrupts trial of vaccine passport at STF

The ordinance determines that the Brazilian or foreigner who enters the country by air transport will have to present:

Test that detects Covid-19 antigen type with negative or non-detectable result performed within 24 hours prior to shipment or RT-PCR performed within 72 hours prior to shipment. In case of connection or stopover, the deadline is counted in relation to boarding the first leg of the trip.

Proof of completion of the Traveler’s Health Declaration (DSV), within a maximum of 24 hours prior to departure;

Proof of vaccination, printed or electronically, with immunization agents approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) or by the World Health Organization (WHO), whose last dose was applied at least 14 days before departure;

Brazilians and foreigners who left the country until December 14th.

The ordinance also establishes some cases in which travelers will be exempted from presenting proof of vaccination, they are:

Cases in which the traveler has any health condition that contraindicates vaccination;

Ineligible for Covid vaccination due to age;

Due to humanitarian issues;

Coming from countries with low vaccination coverage;

Brazilians and foreigners residing in the country who are not fully vaccinated.

In these cases established by the ordinance, travelers must carry out a 14 day quarantine in the city of the final destination. The quarantine can be interrupted if the traveler is asymptomatic and presents an antigen-type test or RT-PCR with a negative result, carried out from the 5th day after the beginning of the quarantine.

The act determines that Covid-19’s recovery certificates will not be accepted in place of the vaccination certificate.

The ordinance also establishes the temporary suspension of the boarding authorization for foreign travelers who have been in South Africa, Republic of Botswana, Kingdom of Essuatini, Kingdom of Lesotho, Republic of Namibia and Republic of Zimbabwe in the last 14 days.

However, travel is free if the foreign traveler: has a fixed or indefinite period of residence in Brazil; whether a spouse, partner, child, parent or guardian of a Brazilian; be a professional on a mission at the service of an international organization.

In these cases, travelers must present a negative Covid test, vaccination passport and completed DSV and remain in quarantine for 14 days in the city of their final destination.

Brazilians who passed through South Africa, Republic of Botswana, Kingdom of Essuatini, Kingdom of Lesotho, Republic of Namibia and Republic of Zimbabwe in the last 14 days before embarkation must also remain in quarantine for 14 days at their final destination.

The quarantine can be interrupted if the traveler is asymptomatic and presents an antigen-type test or RT-PCR with a negative result, carried out from the 5th day after the beginning of the quarantine.

The ordinance also establishes that Brazilian and foreign travelers will have to present proof of vaccination to enter the country by land. Immunizing agents must have been approved by Anvisa or by WHO and the application of the last dose must have taken place at least 14 days before shipment.

As with the rules established for air transport, travelers will be exempt from presenting proof of vaccination if they have any health condition that contraindicates vaccination, if they are not eligible for vaccination against Covid due to age, due to humanitarian issues; if they come from countries with low vaccination coverage, and if they are Brazilians and foreigners residing in the country who are not fully vaccinated.