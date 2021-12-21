Governments of European countries enact restrictions due to the advance of omicron | National Newspaper

Several European governments have enacted restrictions because of the omicron. THE concern about the new variant has postponed one of the main political events in the world: the World Economic Forum of Davos, Switzerland, which always takes place at the beginning of the year. Now it will be for the middle of next year.

THE Switzerland also announced, this Monday (20), restrictions for the unvaccinated. Bars and restaurants, for example, will only let in those who can prove that they are immunized. At Netherlands, this Monday (20) was the first business day of the new lockdown announced by the government. And it’s a real lockdown. Shops, restaurants, bars, theaters, cinemas and museums closed.

And the Dutch government has ruled that people can only have two guests at home – with the exception of Christmas, when the limit will be four people.

Over the weekend, Germany announced restrictions on arrivals from certain countries, such as France and Denmark. But the toughest measures are for those leaving the UK. Only those who have German citizenship or reside in the country can enter. And even so, you have to do two weeks of quarantine.

Covid’s cases in United KingdomThe have been setting records in a row. On the other hand, those with booster doses also. More than half of people over 12 years old have already received the booster. The moment is a wake-up call, but vaccines are doing their job. Deaths are even falling.

But the authorities know the inconvenience of having many infected: it overloads the health system. Measures have already been taken, and new restrictions remain on the radar. The problem is that the conservative government doesn’t go there with a lot of morals. The photo of the British government summit relaxing in May of last year was the news of the day there.

At the time, open-air meetings were only allowed between two people and with detachment. Authorities argued that the work meeting could, but there wasn’t a laptop on the table, a paper, nothing. There was was a bottle of wine.

“Is it normal government work meeting on cheeses and wines, Prime Minister?” asked a reporter.

Boris Johnson limited himself to saying that they were in the workplace talking about work.