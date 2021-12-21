Grêmio is close to closing the sale of Vanderson to Monaco

Only a few details are needed for Grêmio to settle the sale of full-back Vanderson to Monaco, from France. The information was confirmed this Monday by the player’s manager to the Correio do Povo report. The athlete must board this Tuesday for Europe. The Tricolor should receive around 12 million euros, according to the reporter from Rádio Guaíba, Rafael Pfeiffer.

The young player came to be in advanced talks with Brentford, from England. However, the French club came in strong last week and sent the athlete’s hiring.

The sale will represent breath in Grêmio accounts. Despite the surplus registered this year, the club will have a sharp drop in revenue after relegation to the second division. The management’s intention is to reduce the payroll, build a competitive team and maintain a positive balance at the end of the season.

Promoted to the starting lineup by coach Renato Portaluppi, young Vanderson alternated excellent moments, which yielded citations by coach Tite, from the Brazilian team, with bad and inconsistent performances. Especially because of his age, the promising full-back felt the team’s bad moment and played a role of distemper, such as against Bahia, where he threw the ball at the opponent’s head, or against Flamengo, when he was sent off in confusion on the field.

See too



