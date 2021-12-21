Grêmio is looking for reinforcements to play Serie B and return to the first division as soon as possible. For this, the club from Rio Grande do Sul needs to be inventive and observe reinforcements in the most diverse places. This time, the reinforcement that the tricolor wants is at Atlético-MG.

In short, the tricolor understands that it doesn’t have a point guard, as it sees Campaz as a second striker. Because of this, he intends to hire midfielder Hyoran. This player was not taken advantage of by Cuca in 2021, but everyone knows his quality.

The midfielder would be a better known option than Jean Carlos, who has also been speculated on. Another factor that encourages hiring is age. Hyoran is 28 years old, while Jean is 29.

For those who don’t remember, Hyoran scored a free kick against Grêmio in the last round of the Brasileirão. But that’s not why the club was demoted.

Regarding Hyoran, this season there were only 33 games played, and only 14 were as a starter. Despite this, he managed to score 3 goals and give four assists.

Grêmio wants to hire Atlético-MG midfielder

For the Grêmio to obtain the hiring of Hyoran, the salary could be an obstacle. According to speculation in the media, the athlete receives a salary of R$ 211,000 from Atlético-MG and that would be an obstacle for a club that wants to reduce its payroll.

In addition, Grêmio has a competitor, Coritiba ended up moving up to the first division and is also interested in the athlete. Normally there would not be much difficulty with this competitor, but as Grêmio fell, this may be taken into account by Hyoran.

