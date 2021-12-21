Grossi takes stock of Inter’s base season and announces “up” of seven young players

After the under-20 team of Inter won the Brazilian Super Cup title in the category this Sunday over Coritiba, closing the triple crown of the year with Gauchão and Brasileirão together, the general manager of the Colorado base, Gustavo Grossi, took stock very optimistic of work in 2021 in a post made on his personal Twitter.

In addition to the titles won, Grossi mentioned the savings made with the sale of young players and added that seven athletes from the base will move up to do the pre-season with the professional in 2022:

“The Project in 2021: the club sold 3 young Athletes and its economy improved, CT Alvorada was reopened, 7 base athletes arriving for the pre-season with the professional in 2022 and now representing Brazil in Copa Libertadores Sub 20, thank you for your support and proud to belong”, quoted the Argentine.

