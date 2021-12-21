GTA Online: new DLC confirms that Michael is alive

In The Contract, new DLC from GTA Online that hit platforms now in December, one of the main characters of GTA V original “appears” alive — indicating that one of the three possible endings to the game’s history would be the canon, for Rockstar Games.

Putting it in context: it’s been almost 10 years since we’ve known the three protagonists of Grand Theft Auto V: former wealthy thief Michael DeSanta, spiteful madman Trevor Phillips and gangster Franklin Clinton. The story involves the three “friends” in various missions in the criminal world, until the player has to make a choice, in Franklin’s shoes: kill Trevor, kill Michael or keep the two alive, risking his own skin.

Since the main game was reset by millions of gamers, its multiplayer spin-off — GTA Online — brought several additional stories with the characters in the story. The most recent, The Contract, stars Franklin, who is hired for a job by none other than rap legend Dr. Dre.

In a given part of the mission, Franklin walks into the movie studio (one of the best parts of GTA V, in my opinion) and lets out the following comment: “M***a! I know one of the producers here. I hope he doesn’t is working today”.

Who does Franklin know who worked at the studio? That’s right, Michael. Therefore, many people already claim that the character is alive, that this is the canonical ending of GTA V — and who knows, he might appear in future DLCs. Watch the video:

Like another DLC from GTA Online — Smuggler’s Run — had already hinted that Trevor was alive after the main game events, the confirmation that Michael is also alive makes only one of the endings possible. The one where Franklin decides to risk his own skin to save them both.

And you, what do you think of this ending? Leave your opinion in the comments and to read more Grand Theft Auto V news click here.