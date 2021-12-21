GTA Trilogy: Rockstar gives free game to those who purchased the remaster on PC

After reaching stores completely broken, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition seems to keep giving work and doing the Rockstar Games lose some money.

After all, after offering the original versions of the three titles in the trilogy to all players who purchased the remaster on PC, the developer is now also giving away an extra game for free…but only for computer gamers.

In a move that seems so much aimed at boosting sales of the troubled remaster, Rockstar is offering 20% ​​off its webshop in addition to a PC game or digital coins for some of your bonds.

Players can choose to redeem a free game or receive virtual currency on Rockstar games on sale at the developer storeSource: Rockstar Games/Reproduction

Thus, players can choose to receive a Great White Shark card for GTA Online, 55 gold bars for Red Dead Online or else rescue one of the five games below:

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition

Grand Theft Auto IV: Complete Edition

Max Payne 3

LA Noire

Bully: Scholarship Edition

Furthermore, classic titles from the computer production company are also on sale at the virtual store, and can be purchased with up to 70% off.

THE promotion is valid until January 5, 2022 and only for purchases of the games, in the PC version, at Rockstar Games’ own store.