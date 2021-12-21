H3N2 flu reaches 11 states and SUS blackout makes notifications difficult | Health

Sarah Pitt – The Conversation* The flu

Amid the drop in deaths by Covid-19, a new outbreak has been drawing attention in the country. Patients infected with influenza A, more specifically the H3N2 strain, are increasingly frequent and the virus is already present in at least 11 units of the Federation, including the Federal District.

According to a survey by the Metropolis, based on data from the State Secretariats, the Federal District, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Espírito Santo, Bahia, Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul, Amazonas, Rio Grande do Norte, Maranhão and Ceará have already registered cases . In addition, Goiás still has not had confirmation, but monitors nine suspected cases.

To make matters worse, the deletion of SUS data is making it difficult to notify patients with the virus. In this way, the numbers can be greater than those raised.

The great concern is that influenza, despite reappearing every year, tends to have its greatest number of cases from May onwards, unlike what has been seen this year.

Remember that the symptoms are similar to Covid, including cough, nasal congestion, fever and muscle pain. The recommendation is to seek medical attention when symptoms include shortness of breath, chest pain, and bluish coloration of the lips or face. Through the PCR test it will be possible to be sure of the virus responsible for the infection.

To avoid contagion, it is necessary to use a good quality mask, social distance and hand hygiene.