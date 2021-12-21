Haaland agent gives Barcelona hope despite financial crisis: “It can wait” | spanish football

Mino Raiola, agent of the young star Haaland, waved once again to Barcelona and assured that the Catalans remain among the possible destinations of the Borussia Dortmund striker. For the businessman, the financial crisis facing Barça will soon be reversed.

Despite the current situation, Barcelona will remain one of the biggest clubs in the world. They have the power to create great economic deals, they will only need a year or two to come back. — Mino Raiola

— Can Haaland wait for Barcelona? Haaland can wait for everyone. We do not have a pre-agreement with any club. Let’s look for the best option — he added, in an interview with “US”.

Barcelona president has hiring Haaland as a priority, says newspaper

1 of 2 Haaland Borussia Dortmund — Photo: Getty Images Haaland Borussia Dortmund — Photo: Getty Images

Guardiola refuses to talk about Haaland

Earlier this month, Raiola hinted that four teams would be among those tipped to become Haaland’s new home: Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona itself. A few days ago, he had dinner with President Joan Laporta, with whom he has a good relationship.

The striker’s purchase clause is 75 million euros, but Laporta clings to this proximity to reach good values ​​and then conclude the deal in the next summer window, in the middle of next year. According to the newspaper “Marca”, the Norwegian is the priority of the Catalan top hat, who sees in him the chance to return to glorious times.

Haaland is a goal-making machine: he has scored 76 times in 79 games in Dortmund’s shirt. He became the fastest player to complete 50 Bundesliga goals hitting the mark in his 50th appearance, and the youngest ever to do so at just 21 years old.

2 of 2 Haaland arrived in Borussia Dortmund in January 2020 — Photo: Getty Images Haaland arrived in Borussia Dortmund in January 2020 — Photo: Getty Images

However, in addition to the fragile coffers, there is the Champions League factor, a competition that he would not give up on playing. At the moment, Barça occupies the seventh position in the Spanish Championship, outside the qualifying zone for the next edition of the Champions.

Borussia president Hans-Joachim Watzke still believes the striker can stay a little longer in Germany, something Raiola has not ruled out. But Watzke commented on Real Madrid’s strong onslaught. Although the manager has given more hope to Barcelona, ​​the telenovela may be far from coming to an end.

— All I know is that Real Madrid are very interested in him [Erling Haaland]. I could name another 25 right now, but with Real I’m sure. I think he would fit better in Spain,” said Hans-Joachim Watzke.

Haaland vs Lewandowski: Norwegian passes blank in the round, and Polish ends 2021 with advantage

While Spanish rivals are sparring and so many other clubs also covet Haaland, the Bayern Munich president has categorically expressed his disinterest.