Hacker turns toaster into a Nintendo Wii, why yes

Have you ever stopped to imagine all the appliances that could actually be a Nintendo Wii? Never? Then hacker Sonictimm will help you get inspired with his WiiinToaster, which is a Nintendo Wii that works from inside a toaster.

The project may seem unusual and perhaps a little useless. But it’s been made more of a joke over the past five years and released recently. Many of these modifications are made just out of curiosity, to test your skills and dedicate yourself to building something different.

Sonictimm took a toaster, took out all the internal components, and replaced them with parts for a complete Nintendo Wii. Thus, the casing of the toaster acts as if it were the body of the video game console. Possibly the hardest part was arranging the disc outlets and inlet to fit perfectly into the toaster openings where the bread slices entered. The standard Wii buttons are all there too.

The result is a lot of fun, and may even, who knows, improve cooling for the Wii components, because it offers more space than the traditional console housing. WiiinToaster, however, is not capable of toasting bread, only playing games.

Sonictimm was inspired by past projects of other hackers for its creation. An NES has been put inside a toaster before, and so has the Super Nintendo. Let’s hope that tradition continues and one day we’ll even see Switch working like this.