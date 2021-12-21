Hades is the first game in history to win a Hugo Award

Hades, the most recent title developed by Supergiant Game, was elected in the Best Game category at the Hugo Award. The game launched in 2020 is the first in history to take a trophy from the award in question.

That’s because the Hugo Awards, which honor the best science fiction and fantasy work since 1953, added a special category focused on video games this year only.

Among the competitors, Hades was selected as the best.

Competing for the category were big names like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Spiritfarer, Final Fantasy VII Remake, The Last of Us: Part II and Blaseball.

Greg Kasavin, writer and creative director at Supergiant Games, shared some comments on behalf of the entire team, thanking the honor of winning video games’ first Hugo Award.

“We are extremely honored to be the first to receive a Hugo Award in the Best Game category,” said Kasavin. “We, myself included, grew up consuming the classic works of science fiction and fantasy, from Ursula K. Le Guin to Philip K. Dick, just like you. When we came across the name Hugo Prize, of course, it was when we were kids.”

Wish I could have attended the #HugoAwards in person. I wasn’t able to make an acceptance speech there on behalf of the team though did have a few words here. I’m grateful that the awards are recognizing work in this category, much less the work we did! pic.twitter.com/S9bfSp1i8H — Greg Kasavin (@kasavin) December 19, 2021

“To have won this award all this time later, especially alongside such an incredible list of nominees, games of all shapes and sizes, from teams big and small, it really means the world. The history of video games has come a long way over the years, and games are really unique as a medium because they are interactive and you can actually inhabit one of these fantastical worlds and see how it reacts to your every move.”

“At Supergiant, we try to bring together traditions of fantasy, science fiction and literature with this unique interactive component, creating these worlds that feel alive as you navigate them. We are so grateful that our work in Hades has stood out in this way and we hope that the Hugo Awards will continue to recognize the incredible work being done in this space.”

In closing, Kasavin thanked the rest of his team and their families, as well as thanking the “Greek gods themselves, above and below, for inspiring people like us for several thousand years, and that they will continue to do so for a long time. time”.

The Hugo Award is just another trophy added to Hades’ list, as the game also took home IGN’s Game of the Year 2020 honors, nine awards in the first Global Game Industry Award, as well as Best Game at the GDC Choice Awards 2021 , BAFTA Games Awards 2021, SXSW Gaming Awards 2021, Gayming Awards 2021, DICE Awards 2021 and more.

