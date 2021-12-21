Harry Potter: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint reunite in the first thrilling trailer for the saga’s 20-year special; watch!

OMG! Potterheads, we may already freak out because the trailer for the “Harry Potter” reunion is with us! This Monday (20), HBO Max released the preview of the event that promises to leave us full of nostalgia and with tears in our eyes. In “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return To Hogwarts”, some of the most important actors in the franchise got together, 20 years after the release of “Harry Portter and the Philosopher’s Stone”, to remember a little of the special moments they shared.

In the video, the trio of protagonists — Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint — talk about the importance of the whole experience of being in the movies. “What scared me most was the insinuation that the most significant thing in our lives was over. And there’s something so joyful about seeing everyone and feeling like, ‘It’s not over, actually’mused Harry’s interpreter.

“It seems that time has not passed, and a lot of time has passed“, said Emma, ​​as we watch the actors walking through unforgettable scenes of the franchise, such as Diagon Alley and the 9 3/4 platform. “When things get too dark and times are too tough, there’s something about ‘Harry Potter’ that makes life richer.continued our eternal Hermione.

Ralph Fiennes, who gave life to Lord Voldemort, also shared a cute story of when he still wasn’t sure if he would accept the role. “My sister has kids who were around 11 and 12, and I said, ‘Martha, I’m not sure about Voldemort,’ and they said, ‘What? Have you been asked to play Voldemort? You have to accept!“, said.

Continues after Advertising

In the trailer, we still see Helena Bonham Carter telling that one of her favorite moments was in “Harry Portter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1”, when she had to pretend to be Hermione. “We are family and we will always be part of each other’s lives“, declared Rupert. My tissues are already separated here! Check out:

The special gathering event will also be attended by Tom Felton, Oliver Phelps, James Phelps, Gary Oldman, Matthew Lewis, Imelda Staunton, Evanna Lynch, Ian Hart, Bonnie Wright, Robbie Coltrane, Jason Isaacs, Mark Williams, Alfred Enoch and most. “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts” will be available on HBO Max starting January 1st.