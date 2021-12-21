Highlights and disappointments: ge elects Corinthians’ best and worst in 2021 | corinthians

By ending the 2021 season with a direct berth in the Libertadores da América group stage and with a squad reinforced by plays considered fundamental, Corinthians left hope that 2022 could be a promising year.

If during the year there were stumbling blocks in Paulistão, the Copa do Brasil and the Copa Sudamericana, the most consistent campaign in the Brasileirão, despite some ups and downs, left a legacy. Especially with the reinforcements that arrived mid-season.

So much so that among the highlights are three of them: Róger Guedes, Renato Augusto and Giuliano. The trio arrived to be the starter and did not disappoint. It proved to be decisive.

On the side of the disappointments, a repeated figure: Luan. And also players who have already left Timão, like Araos, now at Necaxa, from Mexico, and Léo Natel, on loan to Apoel, from Cyprus.

Below, the ge analyzes the highlights and disappointments of Timão’s season. Check out:

The striker’s debut for Corinthians, on September 7, against Juventude, was emblematic. Róger Guedes has already arrived by scoring a goal – in a free kick that guaranteed a 1-1 draw in a bad game by Timão.

The 123 shirt was one of the main players responsible for placing Corinthians in next year’s Libertadores. After that goal, he made six more in a total of 19 games, of which he was only substituted in two.

In a short time at the club, the player swayed, but he offered the team intensity, depth and a good hit from a distance. The trend is that it will yield even more in the next.

With Roger Guedes inspired, Corinthians defeats Palmeiras 2-1

Fan idol, Renato Augusto returned to play for Corinthians on August 15, in a 3-1 victory over Ceará. And, like Róger Guedes, he left a goal – a great goal in a kick placed from the edge of the area.

At 33, the midfielder was gradually joining the team. He only became a starter in the fourth game. He played a total of 21 – he was on the field the entire time in nine of them. In general, he showed the old skill to clear plays, optimize triangulations and let teammates face the goal.

On top of that, he scored a very important goal in the penultimate round, when Corinthians lost 1-0 at home to Grêmio and gave the opponent a survival in the fight against relegation. He landed a nice shot from the edge of the area, indefensible.

Remember Renato Augusto’s great goal against Grêmio

The 23-year-old defender was Corinthians’ main statement of the season. He returned to Timão this year, after being loaned to Atlético-GO, and consolidated himself alongside Gil as the main defender.

He ended the season with 48 games played, 36 of them in the Brazilian Championship – he was only out of two games in the championship, only one due to suspension, and it was essential for Corinthians to close the campaign with the second best defense.

Not by chance, he has been quoted as a reinforcement of Benfica. The contract with Timão runs until the end of 2023.

Giuliano was the first of the stellar reinforcements quartet to debut for Corinthians – ahead of Renato Augusto, Willian and Róger Guedes. He went to the field for the first time on August 8, against Santos, fulfilling his dream of playing for the childhood team, and stayed straight in the team for 18 straight rounds, losing at most a few minutes at the end of the matches.

If it didn’t draw as much attention as Róger Guedes and Renato Augusto, it contributed in another way: giving weight to the midfield and helping to form an offensive sector that is more aware of its actions. He distributed the game, gave assists and scored three goals. After an injury in November, he returned in time to play the final two rounds of the Brasileirão.

At 31, Corinthians is betting on a better 2022.

The 20-year-old midfielder started to appear in the team last year and had new chances in the first half, in sporadic matches. But its consolidation was concomitant with the arrival of reinforcements – so much so that it was on the field in all the matches of the Brasileirão return.

Gabriel Pereira oscillated: he played very high quality matches, in others he was more discreet, but managed to consolidate himself as a kind of fifth element in the structure set up for Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Róger Guedes and Willian. Whenever one of them couldn’t play, it was the first chip as a substitute.

He ended the season with 32 games and two goals – against Atlético-GO and Fluminense.

The defender didn’t play any game for Timon this season. First, because he started the year recovering from a serious injury to his right knee. And then because in June, after committing a racist act in an online game, he was removed by the Corinthians board.

Avelar still tried to be reinstated to the cast, but the Corinthians leaders did not want his return. The defender, now, is about to be negotiated with Cruzeiro.

One of Corinthians’ main investments in recent years, Luan again did not yield. He played even less than in 2020. There were 33 games, with four goals scored. Little used, it is on a Timon list to be traded.

All the coaches who went through the club with Luan on the team tried to take better advantage of the player, but none could. He lived on flashes. With the arrival of reinforcements in the middle of this season, it was even more subdued.

Remember Luan’s great goal against São Paulo, in Paulistão

The striker was on loan at Sport until the end of this season. In the middle of the year, however, at the request of Sylvinho, he returned to the club to be used in Brasileirão. But he failed to take the chances he had.

In the ten games he took to the field in 2021 with Timão’s shirt, Marquinhos was unable to swing the net.

Without shining and taking advantage of the opportunities given at Timão, the striker lost space after playing in 19 games and was loaned to Apoel, from Cyprus, until the middle of next season.

He was another attacking player who was unsuccessful and who would lose ground with the arrival of other technically superior players throughout the year.

The Chilean midfielder played 18 games for Corinthians in 2021, but did not attract attention to the point where he managed to stay at the club. With no space and few chances in the Brasileirão, he was traded with Necaxa, from Mexico.