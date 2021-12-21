Honda City Touring 2022 Test: Big Responsibility

If it were a person, Honda City would be the one who just got a promotion at work. It has never been as important as it will be from now on within the portfolio of the Japanese brand, as the Civic is no longer produced in Brazil and it is up to the younger brother to at least partially supply the customers’ desire for a Honda sedan.

But as he was, there was no way. Stuck in time even after a restyled in 2018, the compact sedan had no chance in its “new function”, especially after the arrival of the VW Virtus and the new generation of the Nissan Versa, in addition to the dominance of the Chevrolet Onix Plus. Now it’s bigger, with a new engine, more modern, safer and, as is in fashion, connected.

To get closer to the bigger brothers, obviously Honda City was inspired by them, Civic and Accord. On the outside, he doesn’t deny that he wants to confuse you, mainly due to the large chrome bar highlighted at the front and the fullLED headlamps in this version, the Touring. It is more striking than the previous one, in addition to the creases on the sides and larger mirrors, but Honda continues with a “craze”: the 16″ wheels help to absorb impacts, but are small inside the City’s wheel box – and competitors already use 17″ on the more expensive versions.

At the rear, the headlamps even refer… to the BMW 3 Series. All in LEDs, with a highlighted effect and invading the rear cover in a thinner piece than the previous one. In dimensions, they are 94 mm longer, reaching 4,549 mm, but the change focuses on the edges. In the wheelbase, the same 2600 mm as the previous one. In height, a reduction of 8 mm, but 53 mm wider. In the trunk, 519 liters, compared to the 536 of the previous generation.

Inside, City has evolved well. The finish does not vary from rigid plastic, as the previous one, but visually it is much more interesting. The material is not a soft touch, but rubberized in some points. On the doors, the same finish as the seats where the arms rest, as well as on a part of the dashboard and on the center console, near the gearshift lever. It’s beautiful, even more with elements coming from the Accord, such as the panel with a 7″ digital screen, the steering wheel that refers to the big brother and the controls for the digital and automatic air conditioning. The seats are bigger and much more comfortable than the previous ones .

In the accommodations, a good internal space. On the back seat, enough legroom for adults, air conditioning vent and USB port, plus a handy armrest and an almost flat center floor with a low tunnel. In the trunk, despite the smaller liter, it’s still a good sedan, but overall, it’s more comfortable, but not much bigger.

Where has Honda City always excelled? For the comfort and smoothness it always had when riding, even if it took away the emotional effect that we no longer expect from a compact generalist sedan. Aspirated engine, CVT gear, suspension with calibration for comfort, its recipe needed to evolve without taking away the qualities that make it the City.

First, no turbo engine. Within the traditionalism that customers of Japanese brands expect, Honda needed to update the mechanics at City, but without resorting to the turbo. For this, Honda kept a 1.5-aspirated engine, but from the old one it only brought the 1.5. It has direct injection, dual control in the head with phase changer in both and time on admission and lighter components. Result, 126 hp (up to 11 hp more than the previous one) and 15.5/15.8 kgfm of torque, a slight evolution of the 15.3 of the previous one.

It also changes the transmission. Or rather, updates. The CVT gear is still there, but a new generation, much smoother and smarter, and that even simulates 7 gears if that’s your wish. Don’t get carried away by the fins behind the wheel, it’s still a comfortable compact sedan that prefers to do everything on its own. It’s better, but it doesn’t turn away your current customers who can trade the old City on it, not an HR-V.

And how does it all translate behind the wheel? Almost the usual Honda City, which isn’t bad. The new 1.5 aspirated, despite the numbers not appearing, responds better at low revs. In the city mainly, we no longer have that “waxing machine” feeling, with the CVT locked at high revs. He works quietly on lows, just distributing the force and, if necessary, turning a little more.

City has improved sound insulation, mainly coming from the engine. In addition to the quiet transmission, the engine has become more isolated, but is still present when required. Speaking of which, it simulates changes at high revs, even when not in manual mode, a solution applied in several models with CVT to reduce this slump. Consumption is a highlight of the new City, even without turbo: it marked 8.9 km/liter in the city and 13.3 km/liter on the road, with ethanol, in our tests – with gasoline, we had marks above 12 km/liter in the city and 15.5 km/liter on the road.

It is supported by an ECON mode, which smoothes the throttle and shift responses, but which doesn’t affect urban usage as much. The driving position is very comfortable, low, with a steering column with height and depth adjustment. Almost everything is close at hand, except for a curious dimmer on the panel wedged into the left side, which is clearly visible. Electric window buttons and electric mirrors, with electric folding, were donated by the Civic.

In numbers, City improves a lot from the previous one. At 0 to 100 km/h, 11.2 seconds compared to the 11.8 of the older generation. But the most important are the resumes: 8.8 seconds in the 40 to 100 km/h (previously 9.6) and 7.9 seconds in the 80 to 120 km/h (before, 8.4 seconds). In other words, it walks more and drinks less than the previous one, with a good difference, without resorting to the turbo.

More than those numbers, once again City had some positive structural and suspension changes. New steels were applied, increasing torsional rigidity, one of the reasons for the improved silence on board. The suspension remains silent and comfortable, but a little firmer than the previous one. The 16″ wheels are strange for the size of the City’s wheel box, but they contribute to the comfort. It’s not quite a curve-eater, with the bodywork that folds well in the tightest ones, but that’s not its destiny. The electric steering is on. much more communicative and light for maneuvers, in addition to the new steering wheel with better grip.

But City really evolves where the former was forgotten: security. From the sedan without traction and stability controls to the Honda Sensing, with adaptive autopilot, lane departure warning, automatic braking with collision warning and traction and stability controls, in addition to 6 airbags. Everything works great, with calibration similar to Accord, with the help of a high-resolution camera attached to the windshield.

But not everything is perfect. The multimedia system, with an 8″ screen, has wireless mirroring, but it lacks an induction charger (there is a high-power USB port), and the system interface is very generic, not matching City’s proposal of being a top car. Could have taken the Accord interface, for example. The rear camera doesn’t have a good resolution, as well as the side that plays the role of blind spot alert. It’s functional, but owes it.

In the end, the renovated Honda City is a good option for the owners…of Honda City. It may convince Civic owners who are looking for equipment, but far from having the same tuned handling of the bigger brother, even in its entry-level versions with the 2.0 engine. On the other hand, it evolves well from what it was, but has a price for it: R$ 123,100 in this Touring version, complete. His fight will continue with Toyota Yaris Sedan, to be renewed in January 2022, and Nissan Versa, in addition to observing turbos, such as VW Virtus, Chevrolet Onix Plus and Hyundai HB20. It maintained the qualities and improved (almost) all its defects.

Photos: Mario Villaescusa (for Motor1.com)