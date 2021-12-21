Honda presents 2022 line of CB 1000R, X-ADV and NC 750X motorcycles | motorcycles







Disclosure CB 1000R and the Black Edition version, both from the 2022 line, got a bolder look in the new line

Honda confirms the launch of the CB 1000R, X-ADV and NC 750X motorcycles, which have become more daring and sporty, in addition to being more modern with a new 5-inch colored TFT panel and the connectivity provided by the HSVCS – Honda Smartphone Voice Control System -, which allows you to integrate the features of cell phones into the day-to-day use of motorcycles.

The first model, for example, now has two versions, the normal and the Black Edition

which differs by the passenger seat cover, which transforms the Honda

CB 1000R

in an exclusive single-seater, in addition to the black color with factory customizations.

Both versions of CB 1000R Neo Sport Café

they come with an inline four-cylinder engine with 141.4 hp and 10.2 kgfm of torque, which has had the PGM-FI injection system reprogrammed to provide better throttle response. In version Black Edition

there is still the quickshifter

, a system that eliminates the use of a clutch and provides faster gear changes.

the scooter X-ADV

which has a redesigned chassis comes with a 5-inch color TFT panel, more powerful engine with four riding modes, revised gear ratios (first three gears shorter, last three longer) and HSVCS mobile accessory – Honda Smartphone Voice Control System and the seat increased from 21 to 22 liters of capacity.

Finally, the NC 750X

available in two versions, conventional and DCT, it brought a new design with redesigned fairings and a new, more protective windshield. Another feature is the helmet holder, which had its capacity increased from 22 to 23 liters.

The LCD panel is also new and allows consultation of three driving modes, which together with the HSTC – Honda Selectable Torque Control, determines full control of the 745cc twin cylinder engine

, who received a upgrade

in power and torque. The arrival of the models is scheduled for the first quarter of 2022.