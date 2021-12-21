Horoscope of the Day: Forecasts for December 21, 2021 | Prediction and Stars

Marcelo Dallas The day’s horoscope mandalas are designed by astrologer Marcelo Dalla

Table of Contents ARIES

BULL

TWINS

CANCER

LION

VIRGIN

LB

SCORPION

SAGITTARIUS

CAPRICORN

AQUARIUM

FISH

ARIES



A good time to reflect on next year’s goals and strategies. The Sun enters Capricorn: a period in which maturity and objectivity are highlighted. It is worth stipulating to make plans in order to consolidate your position, to achieve achievements. Mars follows in Sagittarius: a boost of enthusiasm for good planning. But Venus follows along with Pluto! It is important that you avoid power struggles. Try to scale your ambitions with awareness. The path is objectivity, maturity and perseverance.

BULL



Determination is favored with the Sun in Capricorn. Good time to set new intentions. Take the opportunity to see things in a broader and more realistic way. It’s time to reflect on the value you place on your owners, your work, to set priorities. Jupiter and Saturn follow in Aquarius, favoring innovative initiatives, projects that aim at the good of the community. Also a good time to cultivate solidarity and seek inspiring information. If your intentions are conscious and aimed at good, go for it!

TWINS



Good time to think, prepare and structure your projects. The Sun enters Capricorn, Mercury also goes there: thinking becomes more objective, goals must be concrete and achievable. New ambitions drive you, you can grow professionally. Remember that efforts are rewarded according to your effort, professionalism, commitment, conscience and competence. At the same time, try to cultivate subjects that can elevate feelings. What dreams are achievable?

CANCER



It is time for more practicality and objectivity, with the entry of the Sun in Capricorn. Good time to analyze projects and intentions. Jupiter and Saturn follow in Aquarius, favoring a more avant-garde and tuned-in look, it’s time to identify with new solutions, which aim not only for your well-being, but for the collective well-being as well. Partners, customers, partners, investors and employees stand out. Try to remain open to listening to opinions, learning, evaluating ideas, and incorporating others’ resources.

LION

It’s time to set goals, strategies and priorities. You can make plans with your feet firmly on the ground. The Sun enters Capricorn, favoring practicality, objectivity and realism. But be careful to review values ​​and scale your ambitions with awareness, as Venus remains retrograde. Try to focus on your physical, emotional and mental well-being. Let go of anxiety and lack in favor of tranquility, intelligence, health and more conscious plans for the future.

VIRGIN



Continue to cultivate confidence in yourself, in your ideals, in your work, in your mission and in your professional projects. The challenge is to follow through with maturity, measuring expectations with realism and a practical sense. The Sun enters Capricorn and Mercury also follows there: realistic and strategic thinking is favored. Acting ethically and professionally becomes even more important. Also take the opportunity to set new goals and priorities, think about what you can do to grow and progress in your career.

LB



Good time to set priorities, manage time and resources. Sun, Mercury, Venus and Pluto follow in Capricorn: it is time to meet deadlines, while setting directions, goals and intentions. Take the opportunity to seek support and advice from older or more experienced people. It is worth making room for studies as well. It is time to nurture high ideals, cultivate positive thoughts and good feelings. It is important to broaden your eyes and understand more about life so that your ambitions become more and more aware.

SCORPION



The entry of Mercury into Capricorn reinforces the need to act responsibly, demonstrate maturity, competence, perseverance and security. Take advantage of the new cycle to look back on yourself, make decisions and resolutions, invest in new professional goals. Try to dialogue with more love. Pay attention to the shortage, to avoid damage. Unhealthy situations in relationships continue to surface, asking for changes. Invest in your personal progress on all levels, spiritual as well!

SAGITTARIUS



Period of preparations, planning and strategies. The Sun enters Capricorn and invites him to establish purposes with a practical sense and maturity. No daydreams, unrealistic expectations or grandiose projects. Jupiter and Saturn follow in Aquarius, it’s time to look to the future. What are your highest dreams and ideals? What can you do to fulfill your inspirations? A good time to update yourself with new technologies, also to get involved in projects that aim at the good of the community.

CAPRICORN



Excellent period for planning. With the entry of the Sun in your sign, new projects and new goals dawn. It is time to set goals, reflect on careers, projects and undertakings. Expansion is about renewing your ideas. Reframe your beliefs to gain more freedom and new friends. Furthermore, Saturn in Aquarius inspires the breaking of old rigid and obsolete situations that no longer suit your consciousness. An innovative and avant-garde posture is favored.

AQUARIUM



The Sun enters Capricorn, asking him to prioritize duties, commitments and responsibilities. In this new phase, unresolved situations may surface to indicate what must be changed and the new directions that must be taken. Take the opportunity to clean your life and get ready! Old situations are left behind. Jupiter and Saturn follow in your sign, promising more opportunities and more responsibilities as well. Your designs can and should be conscientious, realistic and consistent.

FISH

Do you already know what the goals will be for the new year? With the entry of the Sun in Capricorn, you can make more realistic and concrete plans. It is important to cultivate positive, inspired, and uplifted thoughts. But it is also important to cultivate practicality, perseverance and realism, to reap the rewards and achieve success according to your efforts. In moments of silence you can listen to your intuition. It’s time to format your dreams, to channel your creativity in a more practical, professional and productive way.