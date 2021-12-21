Hospital and health plan sentenced to pay R$ 300,000 to the family of a dead woman who had forgotten gauze in her body | More health

A hospital and a health plan operator were sentenced by the courts to pay BRL 300 thousand for moral damages to the family of a 28-year-old woman. She died in 2012 after having a gauze forgotten inside the body during a cesarean in Santos, on the coast of São Paulo. A medical assistant, who performed the delivery and is also a defendant in the process, was acquitted of the malpractice charge.

The patient was 28 years old when she gave birth to her son, in January 2012, in a cesarean at the Casa de Saúde de Santos. As pointed out in the process, over the days, the woman rapidly deteriorated. The medical assistance of Notre Dame Intermédica, which attended to the woman, justified the swelling in her abdomen and the pains as natural from the birth of the baby.

She was rushed to the rescue in July, admitted to Hospital Frei Galvão, also in Santos, where she underwent emergency surgery. In this procedure, doctors found the gauze forgotten at the time of delivery. The young woman died in August with generalized infection.

The most recent decision is from the 8th Chamber of Private Law of the Court of Justice of SP (TJ-SP), last Wednesday (15), which upheld the conviction handed down by judge Wilson Gonçalves, of the 5th Civil Court of Santos, in April this year.

Magistrate Wilson Gonçalves justified the conviction stating that there is no element in the case file that puts doubts that the young woman’s death had no connection with the serious complications generated by the compress left months earlier on her body.

“A compress was forgotten on the patient’s abdomen, this compress, being a foreign body, generated serious complications to her health, and these complications, in turn, required new surgical intervention, tragically culminating in her death”, he wrote .

Throughout the process, the health plan Notre Dame Intermédica and the Hospital Casa de Saúde de Santos claimed that there was no medical error and, because of that, they would have no reason to indemnify moral damages to the deceased’s family.

With the determination, the two companies must pay R$ 50 thousand to each family member of the woman who filed the lawsuit, being the parents and four brothers, who lived with her.

A medical assistant, who participated in the victim’s delivery, was also the target of the lawsuit. She was acquitted because, according to her defense, made by the lawyer Alexandre Henriques Correia, the professional would have acted as an assistant in the surgery and, because of that, did not have control of procedures adopted and the material used. Another five professionals, who also participated in the cesarean section, were not targeted by the action.

The procedures adopted by health professionals are detailed in technical notes prepared by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). According to the document, “the counts of compresses and gauze must be done at the end of the surgical procedure, at the beginning of revision and closing of the cavity, being verified by the circulator (nursing) and scrub nurse and confirmed by the surgeon and assistants”, determines the agency.

“Thus, it was evident to the judge that my client, as a medical assistant in that procedure, could not be held responsible for a task assigned to other professionals”, defended the lawyer Alexandre Correia.

Wanted by g1, the NotreDame health plan sent a note informing that the patient was seen at a third-party service, at the Casa de Saúde de Santos, where the cesarean was performed. Months later, she was assisted at the Frei Galvão Hospital, which indeed belongs to NotreDame Intermédica, which identified the cause of the infection.

“The court decision is still appealable. The questioning of medical practice is not attributed to the medical service of NotreDame Intermédica”, he concluded.

THE g1 it also contacted the Hospital Casa de Saúde of Santos to obtain a position on the decision, but, until the last update of this article, there was no response.