How an asteroid sample can explain the origin of the Solar System

An asteroid sample collected on Japan’s Hayabusa2 mission could help researchers explain the origins of the solar system. A new study, published today in Nature Astronomy, shows that Ryugu, as the astronomical object was identified, is a remnant of the cosmic formation of the Earth’s location, and therefore substances identified in it can shed light on the Earth. origin of the building blocks of life.

Because the material was not contaminated when it fell into the Earth’s atmosphere, as occurs with meteorites, the sample becomes a rich discovery for scientists to study the origins of the solar system.

According to scientists, Ryugu is made from clay and other hydrated minerals, with a series of carbonates and organics. It is a dark diamond-shaped asteroid that measures about a kilometer across and looks like rare carbonaceous chondrites, primitive meteorites that are rich in organics.

However, according to the researchers, Ryugu is darker, more porous and more fragile, and the density of the samples is also much lower than any other meteorite studied. Therefore, the researchers believe that the asteroid is a small pile of debris from fragments held together by gravity. These are the first results released since the material was collected.

The Japanese mission obtained the sample on February 22, 2019. At the time, scientists fired a copper “bullet” in order to create a crater to obtain more information about the asteroid. The sample from this crater was collected on July 11, 2019 and arrived on Earth only in December of last year.

“Some of these material properties are close to those of the carbonaceous chondrites we have in our collections, while some were clearly distinct, which is quite exciting,” Cédric Pilorget, lead author of the study and associate professor at Université Paris -Saclay’s Institut d, told CNN ‘Astrophysique Spatiale, in France. “These samples, therefore, constitute a precious and unique collection that can contribute to revisiting the paradigms of the origin and evolution of our Solar System.”

Research with the sample is still expected to continue and new results are expected to be presented shortly.