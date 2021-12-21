How many hours do we need to sleep for restful sleep?

Francisco José Esteban Ruiz

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, We are fatigue accumulators when we are active and we discharge while we sleep

It’s wonderful the feeling of waking up in the morning thinking: “Today I woke up brand new”. But that’s not always what happens.

Our day-to-day is full of worries – and sometimes, when it’s time to go to sleep, we can’t sleep a wink, no matter how tired we are.

We count sheep, do breathing exercises and put into practice all the advice that might lead us to sleep and wake up in the morning with a desire to dominate the world – or, at least, well rested to take care of our daily tasks.

Our quest is for the desired restful sleep. And describing it like that, as “restorative sleep”, is not just a metaphor.

Just do the math to easily conclude that we spend a third of our lives sleeping. Sooner or later, between warnings and sensations, there comes a time when the body gives us signals to rest. And if the body asks us, it is for some reason.

We sleep to repair the DNA of neurons

The deepest source of the signals that induce us to sleep is in our cells. These signals are activated precisely to repair the damage produced inside you, in a natural way, during daily activities.

The molecular mechanisms that drive us to sleep were revealed in a recent study in animal models, as sleep is essential for all organisms with a nervous system. It has been shown that the ultimate purpose of sleep is to repair accumulated DNA damage while we are awake.

Yes, that’s right! When we are awake, the homeostatic pressure that induces us to sleep – that is, tiredness – builds up in the body. We are tiredness accumulators when we are active and we discharge ourselves while we sleep, until we reach the minimum level of tiredness after a full night’s sleep.

The main cause of the increase in homeostatic pressure is the accumulation of DNA damage in neurons. During the normal functioning of all our cells, reactions are produced whose products can damage the DNA and, therefore, the genes that make us who we are.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, We all suffer from insomnia from time to time

All cells have molecular mechanisms to fight damage, day and night. But neurons are more susceptible to damage accumulating when we’re awake, reaching dangerous levels we can’t afford.

Science has revealed that sleep awakens the DNA repair systems, which repair it so efficiently that we wake up refreshed, better than we’ve ever been. Therefore, using the metaphor “restful sleep” makes perfect sense.

PARP1 puts us to sleep

One of the first molecules to react and activate the mechanisms that induce us to sleep is the PARP1 protein.

Her mission is of vital importance: she is tasked with pinpointing the DNA locations that have been damaged and summoning the proper systems to repair them.

An interesting result of the study was that when the PARP1 protein is stopped working, the feeling of sleep disappears. But this inhibition also prevents the repair systems for DNA mutations from being activated – which is not a good thing, as it is easy to deduce.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Six hours of sleep a night is usually enough for adequate reduction of damage to our DNA

How many hours of sleep are needed?

To check if there is a minimum number of hours of sleep to achieve the desired restful sleep, the zebrafish was used for the study – an animal model commonly used in studies on the brain, which has sleep similar to that of human beings.

After analyzing the relationship between hours of sleep and DNA repair, the study concluded that six hours of sleep per night are usually sufficient for an adequate reduction in damage to our DNA.

What if we have a party?

Among the many different neuronal mechanisms that regulate sleep and wake cycles is motivation.

Motivation, no doubt, makes us more likely to stay awake or stop everything and go to sleep, depending on the situation.

If we are motivated, we can maintain good physical and mental performance, for example, by writing an interesting article, reading a good book or dancing at a lively party – all this beyond our usual hours and ignoring homeostatic pressure.

It is clear that, in nature, the formation of relationships with others of the same species, mating opportunities and the presence of predators generate motivational responses that modulate states of arousal.

There are animals that can stay awake or sleep much longer than normal and even keep half of their brain awake, with a single eye open.

Something similar happens in humans when we sleep in a different bed than ours on a trip, which is known as the first night effect. Therefore, it is very important to know as much as possible the processes that modulate arousal and its relationship with staying awake or going to sleep, in order to avoid delicate and even conflicting situations.

Due to its meaning and relation to the theme, we end with the first verses of Sleep, by the Argentine poet Jorge Luis Borges:

If sleep were (as they say) a

truce, a pure rest of the mind,

why, if they wake you up abruptly,

do you feel that you have been robbed of a fortune?

*Francisco José Esteban Ruiz is Professor of Cell Biology at the University of Jaén, Spain.

This article originally appeared on the academic news site the conversation and republished under Creative Commons license. read here the original version (in Spanish).