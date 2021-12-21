In this article, how can we get free diamonds at Garena Free Fire . By carefully following the details provided here, you can get the currency without spending money.



–Continues after advertising–

Diamonds are very important in the game in Free Fire. Well, Garena’s developers offer exclusive rewards to players according to each update and event. Such as characters, pets, emotes, weapon skins and clothing, etc. Players need to use currency to get all these items.

Read too – How to buy diamonds on Free Fire using mobile credits

However, it is very difficult to get Free Fire coin diamonds for free. Because there are many secret methods available on the Internet, which are not easily available to new players and players get false information through many YouTube videos. Because there is a possibility to ban the Free Fire account. See how to get free diamonds using special player methods.

How to get free diamonds on Free Fire?

Nº 1 – Google Opinion Rewards



–Continues after advertising–

Google Opinion Rewads was developed by Google. This app is used by millions of players. Download it from Google Play Store and create your account. After that, surveys and other tasks are provided to online players. By completing these tasks, you can get credits and gift cards. After that, with their help, you can recharge diamonds for free.

Note: Players can use multiple platforms to reload diamonds. Like Games Kharido, Codashop, SEAGM and in-game reload center, etc.

#2 – Poll Pay

You will also enjoy reading:

Poll Pay is the best option to get free diamonds on Free Fire. Players can download this GPT app directly from Google Play Store. After that, lots of surveys are given to players in this app. You can earn credits by taking these surveys. You can buy diamonds for free using these credits.

Follow us on Facebook and twitter to stay informed with today’s news!

Find More Free Fire News Here

Related