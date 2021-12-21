Hug Santa Claus, audition for guests, mask at supper? How omicron and flu can affect Christmas and New Year’s Eve | Coronavirus

Despite advances in vaccination against Covid-19, the pandemic is not over . Brazil, as well as countries around the world, is on the alert for the rapid transmission of the new omicron variant. Added to that, the country is experiencing an outbreak of flu off-season that, as of December 16, had already been confirmed in 9 states.

In Europe, some countries have re-announced measures to contain the advance of Covid-19 with the increasing contamination of the omicron. In Holland, a lockdown was imposed for three weeks. Paris, one of the main tourist destinations in the world, canceled the New Year’s Eve party. The mayor of London said new restrictions were “unavoidable”.

The European Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC) reported in a report that the strain of concern omicron will likely surpass delta in the first two months of 2022.

Experts heard by g1 explain how to reduce the chances of contagion of these diseases and enjoy Christmas and New Year festivities. (See below)

Ômicron: what is known about new variant detected in South Africa

In this article, see the main answers to the following questions:

How is the transmission of the Influenza virus? Do I need to wear a mask during supper? Why is it important to be vaccinated before the holidays? Can I hug Santa Claus? How to differentiate Influenza and Omicron symptoms? What are the symptoms of Influenza? What are the symptoms of the omicron variant? Who should avoid encounters?

Although the two diseases are airborne, they have differences. While Covid-19 has a high transmissibility through aerosols, microscopic particles that we expel when we talk, cough or sneeze, the risk of contracting Influenza is greater when touching contaminated surfaces.

“Unlike Covid, this virus is highly transmissible through surface contact, so we always have to keep our hands clean”, explains Jamal Suleiman, an infectious disease specialist at Instituto Emílio Ribas.

2 of 4 When washing your hands, you need to spread the soap over the entire surface of the hand, including the palm and nails — Photo: Freepik When washing your hands, it is necessary to spread the soap over the entire surface of the hand, including the palm and nails — Photo: Freepik

Suleiman argues that it is not yet time to abandon masks and the use of alcohol gel.

“The protective measures are: vaccination, distancing, use of mask and hygiene measures. We even insisted on delaying the unmasking because we were apprehensive about this situation. Unmarking and agglomerating is everything that the Influenza virus loves”, completes the specialist.

2. Do I need to wear a mask during supper?

According to experts, it is possible to give up the mask during the end-of-year parties as long as:

None of those present have flu-like symptoms;

All adults are vaccinated;

All are in an open and/or well-ventilated environment;

Meeting is limited to a small number of people;

In closed and poorly ventilated environments, experts recommend that the mask be removed only at mealtime. It is also indicated that, when people are without the mask to eat, they try to keep their distance:

“The moment people are without the mask, it’s nice to try to distance themselves further. The best recommendation in this case is to hold the party outdoors, or in a well-ventilated environment”, says Lucia Pellanda, dean of the Federal University of Sciences at Porto Alegre Health (UFCSPA) and professor of epidemiology.

It is also recommended that, when people are helping themselves, that they wear masks and avoid talking close to exposed food.

3. Why is it important to be vaccinated before the holidays?

3 of 4 Woman is immunized against Covid-19 — Photo: César Ferreira/Campos City Hall Woman is immunized against Covid-19 — Photo: César Ferreira/Campos City Hall

The first step in ensuring safety is that all participants are vaccinated against Covid-19.

“Vaccine people can catch and transmit the Covid virus, but that risk is lower. THE risk of them transmitting Covid, according to some studies, is 60% and up to 70% lower when compared to an unvaccinated person”, says infectologist Miriam Dal Ben, from the Sírio Libanês hospital, in São Paulo.

Masks against Covid-19: guide shows the best types and most efficient combinations

Fiocruz recommends that those who were not vaccinated get vaccinated at least 14 days before the meeting. For those who are indicated the booster dose, follow the calendar and look for a vaccination post.

4. Can I hug Santa Claus?

Best to avoid. People dressed as Santa Claus are often very popular for photos at this time of year. Due to the proximity of the bodies and the large flow of people these individuals meet daily, the chances of transmitting Covid and flu viruses are high.

According to Lucia Pellanda, dean of the Federal University of Health Sciences of Porto Alegre (UFCSPA) and professor of epidemiology, even when hugging family members and close people, the ideal is to avoid breathing directly into people’s faces.

4 out of 4 Epidemiologist recommends hugging only chosen and closest people — Photo: Shutterstock Epidemiologist recommends hugging only chosen and closest people — Photo: Shutterstock

In the case of elderly people, small children and immunosuppressed people (people with cancer, people living with HIV, transplant recipients and others), the ideal is for both people to be wearing a mask at the moment of the hug.

5. How to differentiate Influenza and Omicron symptoms?

Because of the similarity of symptoms, the two infections may initially be confused. Accurate diagnosis is only possible with an antigen test., but experts explain that there are signs that can help differentiate the diseases.

6. What are the symptoms of Influenza?

Influenza, as the Influenza virus infection is called, presents acute symptoms in the first days of the disease.

High fever;

Chills;

Muscle aches;

Cough;

Sore throat;

Intense malaise;

Loss of appetite;

Coryza;

Nasal congestion (stuffy nose);

Eye irritation;

7. What are the symptoms of the omicron variant?

In the cases of Covid-19, the disease starts to progress from the 7th day, which may or may not lead to respiratory failure.

According to researchers at the University of Oxford, UK, the symptoms of omicron are “different” from previous strains of coronavirus and include:

Sore throat;

Pain in the body, especially in the lower back;

Nasal congestion (stuffy nose);

Stomach problems and diarrhea.

“In children, it’s even easier for you to think of Influenza than Covid. Children with Influenza get a runny nose, downcast and fever, while in Covid-19 cases they rarely show symptoms,” explains Suleiman.

According to Jamal Suleiman, an infectious disease specialist at Instituto Emílio Ribas, the recent routine of doctors in their offices shows that children who arrive at the hospital complaining of respiratory viral infection are, in their majority, cases of Influenza.

8. Who should avoid encounters?

According to Fiocruz’s guidebook, they should avoid encounters: