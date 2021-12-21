Human species may have triumphed thanks to grandmothers, argue Harvard researchers

Children hide immense potential, but to develop it they require intense and long-term care that often exceeds their parents’ capacity. We are addicted for years after leaving the mother’s womb, and this has likely boosted species-specific characteristics.

Harvard University researchers argue that the importance of having active grandparents has kept humans in good physical condition long beyond their reproductive years and that this would also explain why exercise is so beneficial in old age.

This role of grandmothers, as pillars of education, may be the reason why women, unlike what happens in almost all animal species, can live decades after losing fertility. The analysis was published in the PNAS journal of the US National Academy of Sciences.

The “grandmother hypothesis” was developed from observation of older women from the Hadza tribe in Northern Tanzania. Researcher Kristen Hawkes, from the University of Utah, saw that these ladies were very productive and collected food that they later shared with their daughters. This generosity helped them to give them more grandchildren.

Analysis of pre-industrial societies in Canada and Finland yielded similar conclusions. In the early 17th century in Quebec, church records allowed us to calculate that women who lived in the same parish as their mothers had on average 1.75 more children than their sisters who lived far away. In Finland, the results showed a similar trend as long as the grandmother was not older than 75 years.

— Natural selection would have favored longevity in species composed of dependent individuals — says María Martinón Torres, director of the National Center for Research on Human Evolution (Cenieh) in Burgos, Spain.

The fragile human babies and their huge brains would be more likely to survive and develop if they had grandparents. This important role would have brought, as a reward, a much longer and healthier life for our species than for closely related species such as chimpanzees. These animals, fertile to death, undergo significant physical deterioration in their thirties and generally do not exceed 40 years of age.

evolutionary history

Palaeoanthropologist Marina Lozano recalls that this role as a grandmother, it is estimated, began with Homo erectus, a species that appeared about 1.8 million years ago.

— It is the first species of our genus that has a structure more similar to ours and a similar life cycle, with a longer growth in which breastfeeding and childhood separate and we have another phase like adolescence — says Lozano, from the Instituto de Human Paleoecology and Social Evolution, in Tarragona, Catalonia.

It is likely that the help of grandmothers began with human species before ours, but it seems that about 50,000 years ago, cultural transformations took place that intensified the phenomenon.

According to calculations by researcher Rachel Caspari, from the University of Central Michigan, from the tooth fossils of 768 individuals who lived in the last three million years, Upper Paleolithic Homo sapiens multiplied the number of individuals that survived to age in who could be grandparents. At that time, for every ten Neanderthals who died between the ages of 15 and 30, only four were above that age. Among the sapiens, however, 20 succeeded.

Sapiens have been on Earth for tens of thousands of years. However, something happened about 60,000 years ago that increased its capabilities.

— There is a palpable cultural sophistication, it is the moment when the hybridization with the Neanderthals occurs and also when the migration out of Africa that coincides with the migrations inside the continent — says Antonio Rosas, director of the Paleoanthropology Group of the National Museum of Natural Sciences of Madrid.— This date is unique. Something was happening and it is clear that the social and cultural organization was changing, as well as the value of grandmothers.

The capacity for cultural adaptation increased the life expectancy of sapiens by increasing the number of grandparents in these populations. Women are born with several eggs, distributed during the fertile years. With the increase in life expectancy, there may have been an increase in the number of eggs to maintain fertility for longer, but the presence of grandmothers without their own children taking care of their grandchildren could offer other advantages. Humans are among the few animal species that cannot have children until the end of their days. The others are toothed cetaceans such as pilot whales, belugas, narwhals and orcas, which also have large brains.

Value of elders

In this period of cultural and biological transformations, the increase in longevity would have been a great boost for our species, which after many millennia of survival was heading towards an unprecedented global expansion.

— The increase in longevity allows for an overlapping of generations that allows for an accumulation of exceptional wealth. Australopithecines did not know their grandmothers. The fact that you can bring three generations together in one house is a source of knowledge that other species don’t have. Humans don’t need to start over every generation. This completely changes the value of the elderly – concludes Martinón Torres.

Those societies in which grandmothers became increasingly important were responsible for artistic creations, improved hunting techniques and were able to survive and thrive in a glacial Europe that saw Neanderthals disappear. This peculiar species, so fragile for so many years, achieved its success in a paradoxical way, according to the director of Cenieh.

— The success of species is reproductive, but ours has achieved success with the increase in the time when it is not reproductive — he says.

Family support from grandparents is one of the characteristics that defined human uniqueness. As on other occasions, the strength of the species came from some of its weaker members.