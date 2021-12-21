Humorist speaks out on jokes after Fantastic’s secret friend

One of the guests of Fantástico’s secret friend this Sunday (12/19), the humorist Esse Menino became a meme on the internet after winning a lamp by the actor Michel Gomes, from the soap opera Nos Tempos do Imperador.

The gift Esse Menino got, however, caused revolt and netizens asked the influencer for justice, as he gave Marcos Mion a custom shoe and got a simple gift.

This boy This Boy received a lampreproduction This boy He, however, gave a custom shoeReproduction/Instagram this boy 2 Born in Belo Horizonte and raised in Teófilo Otoni, a city in the interior of Minas Gerais with about 140,000 inhabitants, Rafael, 25 years old, studied cinema, but has been dedicated to humor since he was a child. “It was my obsession”Reproduction/Instagram this boy 4 The artist from Minas worked at events and stores in Belo Horizonte, the city where he studied, in his late teens, and lives today, and before the pandemic he made stand-up comedyReproduction/Instagram 0

He, however, spoke out after the repercussion. “Guys, for God’s sake, it’s a joke. No one weighing their hand. I loved it. A lit Christmas. Everything I need, God gave me”, he added.

He even stated that he had a hangover on the day of the recording, and thanked Michel for his gift. “I loved it, Michel. A kiss, my friend. And a kiss to the Globo team who went to record with me. Angels patient with the hose here”, he commented.

“This looks like I even had the lamp at home and had never used it. Then he thought: oh, how about giving the secret friend? Poor poor man, I’m outraged,” said a Twitter user. “The secret friend of the fantastic goes on perfect with the grace of God providing us with these wonderful moments where one gives a personalized Nike sneaker and receives a shopee lamp”, joked another.

