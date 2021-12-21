‘I can be a candidate or not’

Julio Casares said he is not thinking of re-electing himself for the time being and denied that voting on the changes to the statute is a ‘coup’

the president of the São Paulo, Julio Casares, spoke this Monday (20) about the vote of the Board of Directors, held last Friday (17), which approved the return of reelection for president and other 13 proposals to change the club’s bylaws.

In an interview with YouTube channel Arnold and Tyron, Casares defended the changes in the bylaws and highlighted that they were elected by vote of the councilors.

“We respect the initiatives for a reform that was already being discussed, but that we also understand that, of the 24 proposals presented democratically, with debate and vote, although many talk about coup, some do bring benefits to São Paulo”.

“On the subject of re-election, most clubs today have the condition of re-election, which is nothing more than an assessment of a possible candidate candidacy. This will be put to voters for an evaluation. This also does not mean that we are thinking about the political issue of the institution”.

The president of São Paulo also commented on the protests against the changes in the statute and spoke about the requests for separation between football and other sectors of the club.

“Of course I I respect any type of protest, any manifestation, ideology, as a democrat I am, and we are completing one year of administration. I would like our assessment to be carried out only at the end of the work, so that you will have a curve of important values ​​to advance”.

“Separa São Paulo, we have already set up a commission to study. And we are going to see the positive, negative, tax and property impacts. The other day, while talking to one of the young people who wore a card with ‘Separa São Paulo’, I asked him how he would do it. He said he had no idea. So, we have to have the issue of São Paulo’s equity, tax issues. And nothing like a study by an expert. Therefore, I see the protests and demonstrations as a matter of course.”.

Finally, Casares also spoke about his possible attempt to re-elect the office of president – ​​which will be allowed after the change of statute in a vote.

“My goal is, on a day-to-day basis, to think about this management. If, going forward, my management is very well evaluated, I may be a candidate. But I’m not worried about that, I’m not working on the bylaws issue, but I defend the principles and my convictions. My application will be evaluated, but I may or may not be. And if I’m not a candidate, I’ll be a voter”.