‘I opened the doors, but I didn’t get back’

After the end of your contract with the Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine, the attacker Tooth still looking for a new club to defend in the season of 2022. This Monday (20), the player participated in a friendly organized by Willian, shirt 10 of the Corinthians, and David Luiz, defender of the Flamengo, and revealed that he tried to contact him to return to the helm, but had no return.

“Tin a lot of proposal from Brazil. My first choice was Corinthians, I opened the doors, but I had no return. I don’t know if it was the president’s or the committee’s choice, but I have to respect it. I’m grateful to Corinthians for everything, that’s not why I’m going to be upset. If not the time is life, we go on”, he told in an interview with “Sportv“.

Dentinho was revealed by the base categories of the helm and left the team in july 2011, towards Ukraine. After 10 years abroad, the athlete’s desire is to return to his homeland. According to him, proposals have already arrived.

”There were some proposals here in São Paulo, it’s time to evaluate with my family to make the decision. TI have no proposal, now it’s time to make the best choice. (The decision) comes out in the coming weeks, 10, seven days” said the player.

For Corinthians, Dentinho competed 187 matches, scored 55 goals and collected titles like the Paulista championship in 2009, a Brazil’s Cup of the same year and the Serie B of the Brasileirão of 2008.