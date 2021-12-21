‘I was disillusioned. I had a generalized infection’, says another victim who underwent a cosmetic procedure in a clinic where a diarist died, see the video

RIO — One of the patients operated on by physician Brad Alberto Castrillon SanMiguel, promoter Daiana França was at the 27th DP (Vicente de Carvalho), where she gave testimony, this Monday, in the inquiry that investigates the death of day laborer Maria Jandimar Rodrigues, 39 years old. Maria was found lifeless, last Friday, in the parking lot of a shopping center, shortly after starting a cosmetic procedure with the doctor. With sequelae, such as difficulty walking and an incision still open, resulting from a generalized infection, the promoter said it all started after undergoing a procedure with Brad Alberto last November 4:

— I did the procedure on November 4th. The same thing that happened to Maria could certainly have happened to me, because I was disillusioned. Every day I didn’t know if I was going to live or die. I had a generalized infection. At the hospital (where she was seen) it was commented that the material used in the cosmetic procedure was not sterilized correctly.

Daiana also said that more victims are expected to report to the doctor in the coming days.

“I hope he pays for what he’s done.” Maria was not as lucky as I was (to survive). I’m still not recovered, I’m not one hundred percent. I have sequels and an open incision – he completed.



Daiana França said she has sequelae resulting from a generalized infection

Delegate Renato Carvalho, from the 27th DP, said he had been informed by the doctor that the clinic was moving to a bigger place and that Friday, the 17th, would be the last opening date. Closed since then, the establishment was inspected by the Civil Police this Monday. According to the delegate, the preliminary cadaveric report failed to discover what caused Maria’s death.

— The preliminary report did not give scope to define the cause of death. The doctor (medical examiner) did not find any type of situation (indications of the cause of death). So, when this happens, it is normal to have an examination of the viscera. This examination will give the expert more data to say exactly what happened – said the delegate.

Brenda and Wagner, daughter and widower of Maria Jandimar, also testified this Monday at the 27th PD (Vicente de Carvalho) Photo: Domingos Peixoto / Agência O Globo

Wagner Vinicius Morais de Carvalho, 33 years old, and Brenda Rodrigues, 21 years old, respectively, widower and daughter of the diarist, were also heard. Before being heard, Wagner stressed that his family is seeking justice.

— Today we came here to seek justice for what happened to my wife. I want other women not to be victims of this doctor. May she be the last – said Wagner, who had been in a relationship with Maria Jandimar for six years.

Last Friday, Brenda even recorded the help to Maria without knowing that the patient was her mother. She said that the doctor and the clinic staff hid that the patient had been sick after the procedure.

The body of Maria Jandimar Rodrigues was buried this Sunday, in Inhaúma Cemetery.